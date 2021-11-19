'tick ... tick ... Boom!' review: Andrew Garfield is pure joy as Jonathan Larson

The last year has been particularly tough for the theatre community. As Broadway has been dark due to COVID, it’s made especially difficult for performers a career path that is famously tough to navigate. How many movies are there about struggling stage actors and playwrights? Many of them owe something to Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick…BOOM!, the revered Rent creator’s exasperated ode to that struggle, his fear of growing old and washed up by the age of 30, and pain of losing so many friends to AIDS. Larson himself would die suddenly at the age of 35 on the eve of Rent‘s first preview night. His legacy looms large and clearly weighs on director Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has crafted a joyous, roaring tribute that couldn’t have come at a better time for theatre lovers who have been so bereft for so long. While Miranda’s directorial debut is a pretty big deal in itself, the plaudits will surely come for tick, tick…BOOM! star Andrew Garfield.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO