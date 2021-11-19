ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'tick ... tick ... Boom!' review: Andrew Garfield is pure joy as Jonathan Larson

By Robert Levin robert.levin@newsday.com
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT IT’S ABOUT The story of "Rent" creator and Adelphi University graduate Jonathan Larson comes to the screen as only it should: in a blending of fact and fiction, terrific music and self-effacing charm, wrapped together with a spirit of innovation and a great love for the theater. This...

punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’

The last year has been particularly tough for the theatre community. As Broadway has been dark due to COVID, it’s made especially difficult for performers a career path that is famously tough to navigate. How many movies are there about struggling stage actors and playwrights? Many of them owe something to Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick…BOOM!, the revered Rent creator’s exasperated ode to that struggle, his fear of growing old and washed up by the age of 30, and pain of losing so many friends to AIDS. Larson himself would die suddenly at the age of 35 on the eve of Rent‘s first preview night. His legacy looms large and clearly weighs on director Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has crafted a joyous, roaring tribute that couldn’t have come at a better time for theatre lovers who have been so bereft for so long. While Miranda’s directorial debut is a pretty big deal in itself, the plaudits will surely come for tick, tick…BOOM! star Andrew Garfield.
MOVIES
imdb.com

How the Legacy of Rent Creator Jonathan Larson Provides the Heartbeat of Tick, Tick...Boom!

Alexander Hamilton only lived until he was 47 and the question of what the still rather impressive founding father could have really done if he'd had more time factors prominently into Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash-hit, Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning musical about the man's life. A most promising life cut short is also at the center of Miranda's feature directorial debut, Tick, Tick...Boom!, adapted from the stage show by the late Jonathan Larson, who drew on his own experience trying to write the next great American musical while feeling the hot breath of his 30th birthday on his neck and the encroaching chill...
THEATER & DANCE
imdb.com

Tick, Tick...Boom! Early Buzz Has Overwhelming Love For Lin-Manuel Miranda's Jonathan Larson Tribute

When "Tick, Tick...Boom!" was announced, everyone and their mother had an opinion about Lin-Manuel Miranda's tribute to "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson. I didn't; I am an outside observer who was friends with the theater kids but wasn't one herself. If you heard me sing or watched me dance, you'd know I'm better off in the audience, anyway. The last new musical I watched was "Anna and the Apocalypse," and that was a film festival screening I went into with no information.
THEATER & DANCE
Entertainment Weekly

Why Lin-Manuel Miranda gave Tick, Tick...Boom! a frame story about the real Jonathan Larson

Pan left...close up on the steeple of the church.... Rent character Mark Cohen sings these words as he ponders the dissolution of his found family and the role he plays as an observer of their lives, hiding behind his camera. One of composer Jonathan Larson's most enduring creations, Mark has a distinctive early '90s indie filming style — one that pops up in the new frame story director Lin-Manuel Miranda has given Tick, Tick...Boom!, another Larson musical now coming to the big screen (and Netflix).
MOVIES
loc.gov

“Compromise or Persevere?” Larson’s tick, tick…BOOM!

In celebration of the release of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick…BOOM! this month, In the Muse is publishing a series of four blog posts that connect readers with archival material from the Music Division’s Jonathan Larson Papers. We hope that the sketches, notes, drafts, and other materials we highlight in these blog posts enhance your understanding of Larson the creator, and provide new insight as you prepare to watch the film.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’: Musical is Driven By a Dynamite Andrew Garfield Performance

As much as I’ve been critical of Lin Manuel Miranda in the past, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” his directorial debut, an adaptation of the late Jonathan Larson’s play, Isn’t half-bad. Manuel-Miranda doesn’t overdirect, Steven Levenson’s screenplay is smoothly written, and, best of all, Andrew Garfield carries the whole thing with such panache.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda on honoring one of Broadway's most influential artists with 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' film

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a 21-year-old aspiring artist when the “Tick, Tick... Boom!” stage musical blew his mind. It was in October 2001 that Miranda — now known for creating Broadway blockbusters “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” — first witnessed Jonathan Larson’s semiautobiographical take on being a struggling songwriter in New York.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'Tick, Tick...Boom!' review: Director Lin-Manuel Miranda lights the fuse with Jonathan Larson's own musical story of himself, before 'Rent' and his death

Artists suffer, and fail, and work miracles, sometimes in the same frazzled measure of their lives. The late Jonathan Larson, who died at 35 in the final week of rehearsals for his off-Broadway (then Broadway, then everywhere) musical smash “Rent,” measured out his own tragically abbreviated life in ways that made him typical of a struggling musical theater composer/lyricist, as well as uniquely himself. He was not an easy-breathing collaborator by any accounts, but he was a seriously inspired one. He took inspiration from the greats and then, after his sudden death, went on to inspire so many more coming up behind him.
MOVIES
Collider

‘tick, tick…Boom!’ Stars Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry on Watching Andrew Garfield’s Fantastic Performance Up Close

If you want to see a phenomenal performance, look no further than Andrew Garfield in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tick, tick…Boom!. While Garfield has already proven himself to be a gifted performer with his previous roles on the stage in Angels in America and in films like Never Let Me Go and Hacksaw Ridge, he’s taken himself to another level in the way he brought Jonathan Larson back to life in tick, tick…Boom!. Not only did he capture Larson’s energy and zeal for life, but he also made it look effortless, including when he had to sing full force while delivering an emotional performance. Again, if you want to see a true "tour-de-force" performance that will assuredly be nominated for an Academy Award, you want to check out tick, tick…Boom!.
MOVIES
nprillinois.org

Jonathan Larson lives again in Netflix’s brilliantly beautiful 'Tick, Tick… Boom!'

I’ll get it out of the way right off the bat: Jonathan Larson has, for a very long time, been a sacred figure to me. I still remember so vividly the first time I saw RENT and how it literally changed everything for me. I was a modest fan of musicals before, but after that performance my love was solidified. And it was all because of Larson, the enigmatic composer who would never get to see his masterpiece fully realized. I can trace so many of the decisions in my life to what hearing his music for the first time awoke in my head and heart.
MOVIES
Collider

'Tick, Tick...Boom!': Did Andrew Garfield Really Sing Those Show-Stopping Numbers?

Movie musicals have taken over this past year, with impressive titles including In the Heights, Annette, Cinderella, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. The latest addition to this lineup is Tick, Tick..Boom!, a film adaptation of the semi-autobiographical musical written by New York playwright and composer, Jonathan Larson. Written for the screen by Steven Levenson and directed by first-time feature director, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), the film follows Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) at the beginning of his career, when he was a waiter and struggling playwright and composer trying to get his passion project Superbia, a rock musical he had been working on for eight years, produced. Adding to the pressure Larson felt was the fact that he was about to turn thirty, and had yet to experience the level of success he craved.
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

Linda Cook review: ‘tick tick … BOOM!’ blends genius of Larson, Miranda

What do you get when you mix the talents of Jonathan Larson, creator of the Pulitzer-Prize-winning “Rent,” and the incredible Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrought the extraordinary “Hamilton?”. You get “tick tick …. BOOM!” one of the year’s finest films. It’s based on the semi-autobiographical musical about Larson, who wanted to...
MOVIES
