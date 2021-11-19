'tick ... tick ... Boom!' review: Andrew Garfield is pure joy as Jonathan Larson

Movie musicals have taken over this past year, with impressive titles including In the Heights, Annette, Cinderella, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. The latest addition to this lineup is Tick, Tick..Boom!, a film adaptation of the semi-autobiographical musical written by New York playwright and composer, Jonathan Larson. Written for the screen by Steven Levenson and directed by first-time feature director, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), the film follows Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) at the beginning of his career, when he was a waiter and struggling playwright and composer trying to get his passion project Superbia, a rock musical he had been working on for eight years, produced. Adding to the pressure Larson felt was the fact that he was about to turn thirty, and had yet to experience the level of success he craved.
