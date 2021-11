Sandwiched between Sandringham and Brighton on the beautiful Victoria coastline and conveniently located close to central Melbourne, the white sandy beaches and relaxing seaside vibes of Hampton have attracted sunshine-seeking holidaymakers since the mid-19th century. Hampton is better known for its shopping and eating these days – with over 50 cafes and bars lining the famous Hampton Street – but it’s still a great place to shack up for a beachside vacay, and a hip coastal hub from which to explore the best of the Melbourne sites and attractions. Whatever your inspiration, read on to discover our pick of the best hotels and places to stay in Hampton – bookable on Culture Trip.

