Star Citizen Will Be Free To Play For A Short Time During IAE 2951. Cloud Imperium Games was started by Chris Roberts in 2012 and is an independent studio that is dedicated to delivering AAA titles. The company has been working on Star Citizen, a game that was truly revolutionary at the time, and was expected to break new barriers in the video game industry. The Intergalactic Aerospace Expo, or the IAE, has been announced for November 19th in Star Citizen and will be a free to play event lasting until December 1st. The event will give players a chance to explore the vast world of Star Citizen for free, while testing out 120 ships along the way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO