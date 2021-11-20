ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

'Sister Wives' Star Focuses on Good Amid Family Turmoil

By Brenda Alexander
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSister Wives star Meri Brown isn't letting the drama in her union to longtime partner Kody Brown and his other wives stop her from smelling the roses. Kody and his other wife Christine Brown split after Christine opted to end her 25-year marriage to Kody, leaving the rest of the family...

popculture.com

Us Weekly

Michelle Young Spills Her Secrets to Having a ‘Beautiful Relationship’ After Feeling Ignored by Her ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors

Knowing what she wants! After calling out her suitors for ignoring her during a group date, Michelle Young shared her simple tips for having a successful relationship. “Vulnerability is the not-so-secret password to a beautiful relationship,” the Minnesota native, 28, tweeted during the Tuesday, November 9, episode of the Bachelorette.
UPI News

'Basketball Wives' star Shaunie O'Neal is engaged

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Basketball Wives star Shaunie O'Neal is engaged to be married. The 46-year-old television personality confirmed her engagement to pastor Keion Henderson in an Instagram post Tuesday. O'Neal referenced a Bible passage from 1 Corinthians that says "Love never fails." She included the numbers "11/11/11." O'Neal also...
Life and Style Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Says She Understands Why Christine Is ‘Upset’ Amid Marital Woes

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown empathized with Christine Brown feeling distraught in a new sneak peek clip from the season 16 premiere. “Christine is upset. I understand it,” she said in the dramatic teaser obtained by People on Wednesday, November 17, showing Robyn, 43, sighing while trying to fight back tears. “It’s scary, it’s been absolutely scary, what our family culture is looking like because we are not spending time together.”
#Sister Wives
Us Weekly

Chris Daughtry’s Wife Deanna Slams Rumors Surrounding Daughter Hannah’s Death: ‘We Are Mourning’

Speaking out. Chris Daughtry’s wife, Deanna Daughtry, has opened up about the ongoing investigation into her daughter Hannah’s sudden death. “The news floating around that we said our daughters death is being investigated as a homicide is false,” the massage therapist, 47, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 19, alongside a throwback photo of her late daughter. “We were not told that and never said that to anyone! The day Hannah was found I shared some concerns I had with some ppl I know and said we won’t know anything for sure till after they complete the investigation. Someone took that and went running with it or they talked to some else who then made assumptions … None of us can go jumping to conclusions.”
International Business Times

'Sister Wives' Stars Meri, Janelle Brown Reevaluating 'Their Position' After Christine, Kody's Split: Report

"Sister Wives" Season 16 is about to return, but as the show's premiere date approaches, several sources claimed the fate of the Brown family isn't certain. Earlier this month, Christine Brown and Kody Brown announced their split after being together for 25 years. According to sources, his other sister wives, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown are reevaluating their position in their family after Christine decided to move on from Kody.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown to the Sister Wives: I'm Canceling Christmas!

In news that ought to not come as any sort of shock to anyone who been paying attention of late to the Sister Wives universe... ... it turns out that Kody Brown is quite the Grinch. Us Weeky has obtained footage from this Sunday's Season 16 premiere of Sister Wives,...
People

Sister Wives: Brown Family Divided over 'Pretty Stupid' Idea of Long-Distance Plural Marriage

This week's episode of Sister Wives will see the Brown family reflect on the future of their plural marriage. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Kody Brown and his four wives discuss the idea of continuing plural marriage from different states. Kody, 52, Meri, 50, Janelle, 52, Christine, 49, and Robyn, 43, share their differing opinions in separate confessionals.
realitytitbit.com

The Sister Wives' own jobs only add to their hefty TLC salary

Sister Wives is officially back on TLC screens every Sunday, but there is one questions fans have… How do the cast members make money?. Kody and his wives are no stranger to cameras, and are always very open with their finances, including money problems they have faced before. We dug...
