Manchester City v Everton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

By Saul Garcia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City face a difficult challenge in a game Everton. We’re back from the international break and we have a full slate of football!. Time and Date: Sunday, 21 November, 2021 kick off at 14.00 pm (BST, UK), 9.00 am (EST, USA) Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Lee Betts, Harry...

Man City v Everton: What does the form show?

Manchester City have lost four Premier League home games in 2021, including a 2-0 loss last time out against Crystal Palace. This is just one fewer home league defeats than they suffered in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined (five), while they last lost more in a calendar year at Etihad Stadium in 2010 (five).
Man City v Everton: Last time out

Manchester City host Everton in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. Pep Guardiola's side strolled to a comfortable 5-0 victory on the final day of last season, before lifting the Premier League trophy on the Etihad Stadium pitch after the game.
Follow Man City v Everton live

We're now less than an hour away from kick-off between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium. You'll be able to catch up with all the post-match reaction on this page after full-time.
Man City vs Everton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everton go searching for their first away win in the Premier League since late August on Sunday, but they’ll have to be near-perfect to achieve it as they travel to Manchester City.Rafael Benitez’s team are on a run of five league games without a win and have just one victory in the last eight in all competitions, and injuries have not cleared up over the international break to make matters even tougher.City, by contrast, are looking to keep pace with Chelsea at the top of the table and have only lost once in league play since the opening game of...
Match Report – Manchester City Breeze Past Everton

Manchester City turned in a dominant display to record a comfortable victory over Everton at the Etihad Stadium. Goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva sent City second in the league, closing the gap on leaders Chelsea. It was the blues first league match at home since losing 2-0...
Brentford v Everton: Who makes your Toffees team?

Everton visit Brentford in the latest round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday, but who will make it into Rafael Benitez's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you...
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Nkounkou talks loan, Arnau Comas linked, Bramley-Moore video

“The manager sets you up every week and you trust that plan and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. We have to move forward, let the dust settle and work hard all week. We need to be calm and refresh for Brentford on Sunday...some games don’t go your way and you have to focus on the next one...it is about Brentford now. Every game in the Premier League is tough but we need to get a result next weekend,” says Pickford. [EFC]
Man City v Paris-St-Germain: Team news

Manchester City will check on record signing Jack Grealish before Wednesday's Champions League match against Paris St-Germain. The midfielder missed Sunday's Premier League victory over Everton with a knock sustained on England duty, but is hoping to return in time to face PSG. Kevin de Bruyne (coronavirus) is unavailable and...
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-1 PSG

Manchester City 2, Raheem Sterling (63’) Gabriel Jesus (76’) PSG 1, Kylian Mbappé (50’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City are winners on the night as City win a comfortable match in the end. Good performances from Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo and others made it a nice night. A...
Three Talking Points from Everton’s Meek 3-0 Defeat Against Manchester City

Blues frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin was absent again for Sunday’s trip to the Etihad, marking the 10th match he has missed since picking up an injury against Brighton way back on the 28th August. Initially, the team coped adequately without his services, as other players - notably, newcomer Andros Townsend - chipped in with goals, but those days seemed a long time ago as the final whistle sounded in Manchester and the well-beaten Blues trudged forlornly off the pitch. The big Englishman is not an easy player to replace, given his combination of attributes - aerial presence, hard work, pace and solid hold-up play - and none of the alternatives that beleaguered manager Rafa Benitez has tried so far have come close to providing a viable alternative.
Team news - Man City v PSG

Manchester City make three changes to the side who beat Everton at the weekend - as Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish remain sidelined by injury. Phil Foden misses out through injury, with Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez and Oleksandr Zinchenko returning to the starting line-up. Cole Palmer and Laporte drop...
Everton’s “loans out” history

Ahead of the January transfer window, we took a look at the success and failure experienced by Everton in loaning out their players. The transfer window system for Premier League clubs was introduced in 2002 before which teams had been free to loan players at any time up until a few weeks before the season end. The arrangement was originally introduced to cover shortages and emergencies but as we all know today it has turned into an important part of developing players and with some clubs, particularly Chelsea (with Vitesse Arnhem) having “feeder clubs” it has become almost an industry. The feeder club arrangement is often used as a “holding bay” for players that would otherwise struggle to get UK work permits but in Chelsea’s case it was also used to hone the talents most famously of Mason Mount, Bertrand Traore, Nemanja Matic, Patrick van Aanholt, etc. The nearest Everton have come to forming such an alliance was the seemingly on-off unlikely partnership first established under Roberto Martinez with Australian outfit, Central Coast Mariners. Suffice to say nothing has come of that!
Manchester City v West Ham United

Manchester City will continue to monitor midfielders Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, who were both unavailable for the midweek win versus Paris Saint-Germain because of injuries. Kevin de Bruyne remains sidelined following his positive Covid-19 test. West Ham are set to recall top scorer Michail Antonio and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski...
