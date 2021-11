For most of new Tiger Eduardo Rodriguez's career, he has been known largely for his mound stoicism -- for the fact that his expression never seems to deviate on the field. This is why the typically placid Rodriguez surprised some rival evaluators with his emotional slam-dunk of Houston's Carlos Correa in the American League Championship Series. After Correa celebrated a home run in Game 1 of that series by pointing at an imaginary wristwatch -- It's my time -- Rodriguez punctuated a strikeout of Correa in a key moment of Game 3 by mimicking the gesture.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO