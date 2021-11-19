ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars address secondary in latest CBS Sports 2022 mock draft

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJaI4_0d2HMLwZ00

When looking at the way the Jags have played in 2021, the team has a lot of needs heading into the 2022 offseason. Jacksonville desperately needs to add more offensive weapons to help quarterback Trevor Lawrence and also could afford some upgrades within the interior of the defensive line.

However, the latest mock draft from CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson has the team attacking a different angle. One of the areas the team addressed the most this past offseason was the secondary. In addition to signing Rayshawn Jenkins and Shaquill Griffin in free agency, it drafted Tyson Campbell and Andre Cisco.

But Wilson has the team targeting the secondary once more in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, predicting it will select Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the fourth overall pick.

The Jags have invested in defensive backs in recent drafts, though they’ve already traded 2020 first-rounder CJ Henderson. Either way, the defense remains a concern and Hamilton has a chance to be special.

Hamilton is an extremely talented safety, and while his season has been limited by a knee injury, he’s still one of the best safety prospects in a while. While Cisco was drafted with the hope of being the future at safety, he hasn’t seen much playing time this year, which has instead gone to Andrew Wingard.

If the Jags want to upgrade over both of them, they could do it with Hamilton. He likely won’t be available too far outside the top five, meaning Jacksonville’s season would need to continue on this trajectory to land him.

This defense is playing a lot better in recent weeks, but it still needs some work. Adding a potential superstar like Hamilton would certainly be a desirable outcome this offseason.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

NFL Draft 2022: Latest mock drafts and prospect rankings

College football’s regular season is winding down, which means we are quickly approaching the start of NFL draft season. In the leadup to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will be tracking some of the latest mock drafts and prospect rankings. The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held at...
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles Mock Draft 1.0: Rebuilding the Defense

Mock drafts in November? Yes, you are seeing that right. I’m going to be bringing you weekly Eagles Mock Drafts from now until Draft day. The Eagles currently have 11 selections in the draft, and I’ll be counting the Colts pick, via the Wentz trade, as a 1st rounder as it’s looks like that’s going to be the most plausible outcome. Right, shall we get into it?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Mock Draft#Jaguars#Drafts#American Football#Notre Dame
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message Before Ohio State Game

This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
92.9 WTUG

Former Bama Coach Goes Ballistic on the Bus After a Loss

No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys ejected player takes shot at refs following controversial call

A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Could Alabama and Texas swap coaches at the end of the season with Steve Sarkisian’s job in jeopardy?

The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Colts Player’s Comment About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Tom Brady has proven that he’s the only quarterback who can give Father Time a run for his money. Despite being 44 years old, the seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to play at an MVP level. On Sunday, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Indianapolis Colts in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Cowboys Trysten Hill punched Raiders John Simpson after game

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
NFL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Getting Crushed For Egg Bowl Behavior

The fans at Starkville, Mississippi are in full throat for the annual Egg Bowl between SEC arch-rivals Ole Miss and Mississippi State. So when they saw some unsavory behavior from Lane Kiffin’s players, they made their voices heard. Late in the second quarter of the game, Mississippi State was driving...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 1 Coach He’s Become A Bigger Fan Of

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has admittedly become a bigger fan of a certain Big Ten head coach in recent years. A couple of years ago, Tennessee was close to hiring Greg Schiano. However, a group of Volunteers fans became outraged about the hire, taking to social media to derail it. The group of fans were successful, as the school backed off the hire and went with Jeremy Pruitt instead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy