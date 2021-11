Carlton County sent more than 35 runners to the cross country state championships Saturday, and they came back with some impressive results. Most impressive of all was Cromwell-Wright junior Noah Foster, who placed fourth in the boys Class A meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Foster ran the 5,000-meter race in 16:26.03. It was a big jump from his finish in 117th place as a freshman, although not quite the first-place spot he was gunning for.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO