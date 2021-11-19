ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, November 18, at approximately 1:25 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle near the 1000 block of West 5th Street. It was reported that a male, later identified as Jason Nelson, 50, of Cheyenne, entered and stole a Buick Envision that was left...

