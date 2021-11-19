Man Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the south metro on Black Friday. The Burnsville Police Department says that the group entered the Best Buy location near Burnsville Center shortly after 8 p.m., stole electronics and fled before police arrived. No one in the group displayed a weapon and no injuries were reported. So far, no arrests have been made, and it’s unclear how much merchandise was stolen from the store. While the robbery is under investigation, it resembles other “mass robberies” seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process. More On WCCO.com: Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter ‘That’s A Unicorn’: Plymouth Man Lands Record Muskie On Lake Mille Lacs 9 Hurt After Car Slams Into Amish Buggy In North-Central Wisconsin Fatal Crash On Southbound Highway 61 In Cottage Grove

BURNSVILLE, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO