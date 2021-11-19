ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TNN: Drone Workshop for Travel Creators

Nomadic Matt's Travel Site
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrones are a powerful way to both discover the world while traveling and provide a new perspective when telling a story. If you're new to flying a drone or want some fresh and creative new ideas for how to fly your drone, in this workshop you'll learn:....

www.nomadicmatt.com

Nomadic Matt's Travel Site

TNN: Ways to Stretch Your Budget & Travel Longer

Thinking about quitting corporate life to travel for longer?. You’re not alone. Many of us in the workforce have opted out of full-time jobs after the pandemic due to mental health issues and lack of freedom. If you’ve been looking for a sign that you should do the same - this is the event for you!
MENTAL HEALTH
TechRadar

PDF24 Creator review

PDF24 Creator is a tool with a long history on the market, and one of the best examples of free tools that go above and beyond. It’s packed full of features, and comes with everything you might need to create and edit a PDF document. What it lacks are some more advanced features typically only found in premium competing applications, but for most users, that will be largely irrelevant. PDF24 Creator is also very light on system resource usage, and can run easily on weaker machines without slowing them down. While it’s a little rough around the edges here and there, it leaves very little to be desired, especially for that price.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Dual-Rotor Agricultural Drones

Chinese company XAG has launched a brand new agricultural drone that is designed to take advantage of the benefits of modular design in order to be able to cater to a diverse array of farming processes. The 'V40' agricultural drone comes fully equipped with a herbicide tank and seed container,...
AGRICULTURE
TrendHunter.com

Service-Selling Creator Apps

Leading social media app store and Link in Bio platform Koji has launched a brand new creator app that is designed to help creators to about listing, advertising and selling services from their Link in Bio. Aptly dubbed 'Sell A Service,' this creator app allows users to craft a listing...
CELL PHONES
techacrobat.com

Apple is reportedly working on drones

The Calfornia based Cupertino giant is famous for making a couple of the most influential smartphones and wanted tablets in the world. However, can you imagine Apple developing drones? Well, according to reports issued by 9to5Mac, the company has filed three patent applications in the previous year for a drone. And now, a couple of days ago, two of these drones come to light.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

21 State-of-the-Art Tech Gifts for Every Personality on Your Holiday List

When shopping for the holidays, few categories are more exciting than technology. After all, a whole new generation of gear and gadgets is adding unprecedented convenience—and fun—to our lives. Whether you’re shopping for an early adopter or a sibling who just needs an upgrade for those outdated earbuds, the market is brimming with state-of-the-art goodies. From electric skateboards and bikes to robot vacuums and voice-activated trash cans, Robb Report has rounded up 21 tech gifts for every personality in your space-age orbit. The editors of Robb Report scour the globe (and the Internet) for the best of the best and only...
ELECTRONICS
funcheap.com

Uhuru Furniture Painting Workshop

NZO African Styles at Home and Abroad is a line of furniture Uhuru Furniture is creating. We are a 501(c) non profit that has been in Oakland for 32 years! We are an economic institution of the African People Education and Defense Fund (APEDF) whose goal is to end the disparities that plague the black community.
OAKLAND, CA
TrendHunter.com

Privacy-Protecting Creator Apps

Quantum Pigeon is an innovative creator app that is designed to empower influencers who are disillusioned by the likes of Facebook, TikTok and Instagram by providing a safe and secure way for them to earn money for their content. What sets Quantum Pigeon apart from other social media platforms favored...
CELL PHONES
montgomeryparks.org

Holiday Craft Workshop

Prior to visiting any of our parks, trails, or facilities, visit MontgomeryParks.org/COVID-19 for more information. Effective November 20, 2021: all persons in Montgomery County over the age of two must wear a face covering when indoors at any location accessible to the public. Get in the holiday spirit this season...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Space.com

Best drones 2021: Drones for beginners and advanced pilots

The list of the best drones available has been growing at speed recently, with some seriously impressive models available offering the latest in UAV technology. These drones, from several manufacturers, all provide unique selling points and come in at a range of price points, so there’s something for everyone in our comprehensive guide.
ELECTRONICS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

5 things I purchased for a cruise that I regretted buying

A lot of people get ready for a cruise vacation by hitting the mall or online shops to purchase a few items they think they will need onboard, but I've walked away later on regretting some of these purchases. Whether I thought they would make my life easier, or just...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

Never Leave a Hotel Before Doing This, Experts Warn

Technology has streamlined and improved many of the old conventions of traveling. These days, you don't even have to carry around a printed boarding pass—and you certainly don't have to safeguard your money on the road with traveler's cheques. But there's one longstanding travel protocol that you should keep doing even though you don't technically have to. Read on to find out what you should never leave a hotel without doing, according to the experts.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

This Amazon scam could trick even the most savvy shoppers

Cybercriminal groups are launching new scams designed to capitalize on shopping fever ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season, researchers have warned. In a blog post, researchers from security firm Avanan described one such campaign, first launched last month, in which fraudsters spoofed Amazon order notification emails. The objective...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
Polygon

This is how Disney parks’ Fastpass spun completely out of control

Since its launch in 2017, Kevin Perjurer’s Defunctland YouTube channel has made in-depth videos detailing the histories of both failed and successful amusement parks and their rides, including Disneyland and Disney World. With extremely thorough narratives, Perjurer asks questions that should interest even those who aren’t theme park enthusiasts: Who crafts the societal vision of fun? Why do fun places exist, and how do they get built? And is it possible for everyone who wants the experience to enjoy themselves at a theme park, even if they’re not rich?
LIFESTYLE
d1softballnews.com

Sensational, rings like those of Saturn are coming to the Earth

Jake Abbott, a researcher at the University of Utah, recently exposed himself with an alarming statement, saying that soon the Earth could find itself with rings like those that surround Saturn, but ours would be formed by space junk that now clogs the space adjacent to the planet. Abbott launched...
ASTRONOMY

