ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Destiny 2 Xur Location and Items (Nov. 19 - Nov. 23): Legendary Inventory & Rewards this week

By Ivy Candelaria
realsport101.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agent of Nine is back, and this is what he's brought this week. Xur is the agent of Nine in Destiny 2, and he arrives in the game every Friday, with tons of stuff available for players, including many Legendary and Class items!. Jump To. Who is Xur...

realsport101.com

Comments / 0

Related
pcinvasion.com

Xur Location and Inventory | 11/12 – 11/15/2021

Greetings, Guardians! Hope this week has treated you well. Xur is at Watcher’s Grave on Nessus this weekend. Read on to see what he’s brought along. A D1 Exotic given new life in D2, Suros Regime is a Kinetic Auto Rifle that’s built to handle most situations. Choose to spray harder with Spinning Up slowly increasing rate of fire. Trade some of that fire rate for damage and precision while ADS with the Regime’s Dual–Speed Receiver. Feeling light on health? The Suros Legacy intrinsic perk lets each shot in the bottom half of the mag do bonus damage and have a chance to heal on kill. The gun does a little bit of everything and feels good to shoot; pick it up and enjoy those smooth lines and nice kills.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Rewards This Week and Flawless Loot

Bungie is bringing back the Trials of Osiris event this week, complete with a new roster of items, weapons and impeccable rewards. The Trials will begin at approximately 6:00 PM GMT and will allow Destiny 2 gamers to compete against others in 3vs3 crucial battles. Osiris rewards won’t be known...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

GTA Online Winter Update: Christmas Event, Start Date, Heists, & More

START DATE - When does the Winter Update drop?. It's a little early to hear about anything official from Rockstar Games, but the upcoming GTA Online Winter Update could be coming within the first week of December. We're inclined to suggest anything between December 1st and December 8th - it...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Gamespot

Where Is Xur Today? (Nov. 26-30) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

Destiny 2's favorite Exotic arms dealer is back for another weekend, and while the agent of the Nine isn't hosting a Black Friday sale on his wares, he still has an assortment of gear to offer. With Trials of Osiris, upcoming Anniversary celebrations, and the Dawning around the corner, now's a great time to stock up on any weapons and armor that might be missing from your arsenal.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

GTA Online Weekly Update (25 Nov): All Rewards, Discounts and More

GTA Online Weekly Update (25 Nov): All Rewards, Discounts and More. GTA Online fans will have a new event week, in addition to all the new content available with the launch GTA Online Los Santos Tunes DLC. You can expect another week of discounts and bonus activities, as well as...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Fortnite Chapter 3 officially starts in December & Chapter 2 Event Countdown has begun

TheyAfter weeks of leaks and rumours, Epic Games has finally confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 3 will begin in December, preceded by the End of Chapter 2 live event. Epic has officially confirmed the new beginning for Fortnite via the trailer for Chapter 2 Season 8's finale event, which is the end of the current storyline. You can check out the trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Legendary Weapons#Xur Location Items
realsport101.com

Will GTA Online transfer to GTA 6?

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been out a long time and GTA Online has become a staple on hard drives across the world. It's a sandbox game like no other and - after so many updates - the content available is as varied as ever. At this stage, a lot of people have spent a lot of money on GTA Online - asking whether GTA Online is going to transfer to GTA 6 when it comes out is a legitimate question. Spending your money on Shark Cards is a little like an investment - here's what we know so far and what we think will happen when GTA 6 launches.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Is GTA Online shutting down?

We know it sounds like an outrageous claim, but could GTA Online be shutting down at some point in the future? Grand Theft Auto 6 might be a fair way out, but it is on the way and this could mean that GTA Online is going to start shutting down. However - it might not. Here's what we know so far.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
realsport101.com

Warzone Secrets of the Pacific Event Challenges: Start Time & Rewards

CHALLENGES & REWARDS - What's on offer for this?. At the moment, we don't know what Challenges are going to appear in Warzone for the Secrets of the Pacific event. We know that there's going to be a series of in-game tasks to complete in Verdansk - and reportedly across Vanguard too - but there's been no mention of what they might be so far.
TECHNOLOGY
realsport101.com

Warzone Pacific Map: What engine does the new map use?

Things are going to look a lot cleaner going forwards - we hope!. The Secrets of the Pacific event is just starting and we're gearing up for a fantastic first season of Call of Duty Vanguard content and a major update for Warzone. Caldera is going to replace Verdansk and we can't wait for the Warzone Pacific update to drop. We have one question though - given the fact that Warzone is so buggy... What engine is the new Warzone map going to be using?
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Fortnite Nick Fury: Release Date, Price Bundle, V-Bucks & More

In a surprise drop, Fortnite has finally revealed the long-awaited Nick Fury skin. Better yet, it's available to buy right now!. The Director of S.H.I.E.L.D's arrival was rumoured a long time ago but all was quiet in recent months up until his official arrival. Here's everything you need to know about the skin and bundle including how many V-Bucks it will set you back.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Genshin Impact 2.4 Enkanomiya: Map, Location Leaks, and Bosses Revealed

When we thought that we were done exploring every corner of Inazuma, Genshin Impact 2.4 data mining has revealed that there is more left to find in the land of the Electro Archon. Enkanomiya, a vast underwater city, is the next step in Traveler's journeys. Here is everything we know...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.When the shopping event officially begins tomorrow, we’ll start to see deals, discounts and price cuts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight – especially with the new Nintendo Switch OLED having landed in the UK...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy