Tampa is gaining attention in the cryptocurrency industry as a city that has embraced the use of Bitcoin, but don’t sleep on St. Petersburg. The Sunshine City actually has the most businesses in the Tampa Bay area accepting Bitcoin, according to coinmap.org. Most local shops and restaurants that take the cryptocurrency as payment are concentrated on or around the city’s prime local business corridor: Central Avenue. St. Petersburg also became the new home for ARK Investments, a technology-focused investment firm spearheaded by Cathie Wood, who’s also a prominent Bitcoin bull.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO