Can Nebraska's offense-in-transition really give the top-ranked UW defense trouble?

On paper, there is little reason to overthink what looks like a mismatch between Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense and Nebraska’s offense when the two sides collide Saturday.

Take the Badgers’ production defensively this year — they lead the country in total defense (211.4 yards allowed per game and 3.72 per play) and are second in scoring defense (14.6 points allowed per game) — and combine it with the fact that Nebraska coach Scott Frost fired four of his offensive assistant coaches last week, and it may well be a one-sided affair.

Wisconsin’s defense, led by coordinator Jim Leonhard, paces the Big Ten in tackles for loss (7.4 per game) and averages three sacks per game (third in the Big Ten), while the Huskers are tied for last in having allowed 27 sacks through 10 games.

“They’re hot right now. I can’t compliment them enough,” Frost said Monday. “I haven’t watched a ton of their offense yet, more of their defense, but Coach Leonhard does an unbelievable job with them. It’s hard to find holes in what they do, really hard to scheme them because they do a lot of things, so you’ve just got to kind of line up and win. They’ve got a bunch of big, tough, physical guys in every position, and it is tough to win against them.

“It’s going to be an ugly game, it’s going to be a Big Ten game in November, and we have to do the best job we can against a really good team.”

Here’s the interesting wrinkle: Nebraska hasn’t had a ton of scoring success against UW under Frost — 24 points in 2018 and 21 in 2019 — but has moved the ball extremely well.

In fact, in those two games, the Huskers have averaged 505.5 yards and 7.9 per play. The last time they met, in November 2019, Dedrick Mills rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown, and the Huskers overall ran for 273 yards at 7.4 per carry.

In 2018, quarterback Adrian Martinez had one of the most prolific outings of his career, finishing with 441 total yards of offense and accounting for three touchdowns.

There are caveats, of course. The Huskers trailed 20-3 at halftime of the 2018 game and were only within two scores briefly after JD Spielman opened the second half with a 75-yard touchdown reception.

In 2019, NU trailed by 14 entering the fourth quarter and then had drives covering 81 and 74 yards end in turnovers on downs while trying to cut into the Badgers’ lead.

Nebraska’s players and coaches, though, say the past production is good for morale this week.

“We had a great game plan for those weeks, and this week so far, I know it’s Monday, but I’m really excited for the game plan this week,” junior tight end Austin Allen said Monday. “I’m excited for more offensive numbers like we had in the 2018 and 2019-style games.”

Added Frost, “Both years they did a good job making adjustments to some of the things we did. I’ve watched some tape of some other people running some of the things we ran in those two years and trying to duplicate it, and (Wisconsin’s coaches) are good coaches and they’ve come up with answers for those things.

“It is not like you can recreate a blueprint.”

In each of those years, Wisconsin’s defense ranked well in scoring and yards per play allowed. They were fifth in both in 2018 and fourth and third, respectively, in 2019.

The numbers this year are better across the board.

Not only that, but Nebraska’s preparing for the game with a substantially altered offensive unit considering its offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, offensive line coach/run game coordinator and running backs coach have all been fired.

“(Tight ends coach Sean) Beckton is really good and he’s been a huge part in what we’ve been doing for six years, just like all the guys have,” Frost said. “(Interim assistants) Steve Cooper and Steven DeMeo both have been around the offense a lot and have a lot of really good ideas. They’re both going to be fine coaches, so they’ve been a huge part of that as well.”

Senior offensive analyst and interim offensive line coach Frank Verducci has perhaps the biggest task of the week on his hands. The Husker offensive line has been suspect in pass protection this year and Wisconsin has generated a ton of pressure. The Badgers have forced 17 turnovers during their six-game winning streak and are led by a linebacking trio of Leo Chenal, Jack Sanborn and Nick Herbig, who have combined for 39 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks this year.

“They’re tough. They do a good job. They use their inside backers and outside backers in the pass rush. They bring four from different places and five sometimes from different places, and all of them run and hit. Everybody runs to the ball and hits.”

Even with an athletic quarterback in Martinez, the Huskers still will have to figure out a way to blunt the UW rush and also run the ball against a group that’s allowing a nation-best 1.9 yards per carry and 55.7 per game on the ground.

It’d be a big enough challenge even without all the turnover at NU since the Huskers last took the field. But they think they’re up for it.

“I’d say that they’re maybe the best Big Ten defense and really physical, solid all around. I mean, it’s no secret,” Martinez said. “But I believe that we have some pieces that they haven’t seen. A mobile quarterback to my ability. I feel good about being able to threaten them that way and then some of the other things that make our offense dynamic.

“We’re going to have to hit on those things.”