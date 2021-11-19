ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Can Nebraska's offense-in-transition really give the top-ranked UW defense trouble?

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDPV2_0d2HFHAC00
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) runs the ball against Ohio State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

On paper, there is little reason to overthink what looks like a mismatch between Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense and Nebraska’s offense when the two sides collide Saturday.

Take the Badgers’ production defensively this year — they lead the country in total defense (211.4 yards allowed per game and 3.72 per play) and are second in scoring defense (14.6 points allowed per game) — and combine it with the fact that Nebraska coach Scott Frost fired four of his offensive assistant coaches last week, and it may well be a one-sided affair.

Wisconsin’s defense, led by coordinator Jim Leonhard, paces the Big Ten in tackles for loss (7.4 per game) and averages three sacks per game (third in the Big Ten), while the Huskers are tied for last in having allowed 27 sacks through 10 games.

“They’re hot right now. I can’t compliment them enough,” Frost said Monday. “I haven’t watched a ton of their offense yet, more of their defense, but Coach Leonhard does an unbelievable job with them. It’s hard to find holes in what they do, really hard to scheme them because they do a lot of things, so you’ve just got to kind of line up and win. They’ve got a bunch of big, tough, physical guys in every position, and it is tough to win against them.

“It’s going to be an ugly game, it’s going to be a Big Ten game in November, and we have to do the best job we can against a really good team.”

Here’s the interesting wrinkle: Nebraska hasn’t had a ton of scoring success against UW under Frost — 24 points in 2018 and 21 in 2019 — but has moved the ball extremely well.

In fact, in those two games, the Huskers have averaged 505.5 yards and 7.9 per play. The last time they met, in November 2019, Dedrick Mills rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown, and the Huskers overall ran for 273 yards at 7.4 per carry.

In 2018, quarterback Adrian Martinez had one of the most prolific outings of his career, finishing with 441 total yards of offense and accounting for three touchdowns.

There are caveats, of course. The Huskers trailed 20-3 at halftime of the 2018 game and were only within two scores briefly after JD Spielman opened the second half with a 75-yard touchdown reception.

In 2019, NU trailed by 14 entering the fourth quarter and then had drives covering 81 and 74 yards end in turnovers on downs while trying to cut into the Badgers’ lead.

Nebraska’s players and coaches, though, say the past production is good for morale this week.

“We had a great game plan for those weeks, and this week so far, I know it’s Monday, but I’m really excited for the game plan this week,” junior tight end Austin Allen said Monday. “I’m excited for more offensive numbers like we had in the 2018 and 2019-style games.”

Added Frost, “Both years they did a good job making adjustments to some of the things we did. I’ve watched some tape of some other people running some of the things we ran in those two years and trying to duplicate it, and (Wisconsin’s coaches) are good coaches and they’ve come up with answers for those things.

“It is not like you can recreate a blueprint.”

In each of those years, Wisconsin’s defense ranked well in scoring and yards per play allowed. They were fifth in both in 2018 and fourth and third, respectively, in 2019.

The numbers this year are better across the board.

Not only that, but Nebraska’s preparing for the game with a substantially altered offensive unit considering its offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, offensive line coach/run game coordinator and running backs coach have all been fired.

“(Tight ends coach Sean) Beckton is really good and he’s been a huge part in what we’ve been doing for six years, just like all the guys have,” Frost said. “(Interim assistants) Steve Cooper and Steven DeMeo both have been around the offense a lot and have a lot of really good ideas. They’re both going to be fine coaches, so they’ve been a huge part of that as well.”

Senior offensive analyst and interim offensive line coach Frank Verducci has perhaps the biggest task of the week on his hands. The Husker offensive line has been suspect in pass protection this year and Wisconsin has generated a ton of pressure. The Badgers have forced 17 turnovers during their six-game winning streak and are led by a linebacking trio of Leo Chenal, Jack Sanborn and Nick Herbig, who have combined for 39 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks this year.

“They’re tough. They do a good job. They use their inside backers and outside backers in the pass rush. They bring four from different places and five sometimes from different places, and all of them run and hit. Everybody runs to the ball and hits.”

Even with an athletic quarterback in Martinez, the Huskers still will have to figure out a way to blunt the UW rush and also run the ball against a group that’s allowing a nation-best 1.9 yards per carry and 55.7 per game on the ground.

It’d be a big enough challenge even without all the turnover at NU since the Huskers last took the field. But they think they’re up for it.

“I’d say that they’re maybe the best Big Ten defense and really physical, solid all around. I mean, it’s no secret,” Martinez said. “But I believe that we have some pieces that they haven’t seen. A mobile quarterback to my ability. I feel good about being able to threaten them that way and then some of the other things that make our offense dynamic.

“We’re going to have to hit on those things.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Five things to know about Minnesota football

The University of Wisconsin football team travels to Minneapolis to complete its regular season Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m., and the Badgers are a seven-point favorite. Minnesota hasn’t defeated the Badgers at home in eight games. UW will win the Big West title and keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Nebraska State
The Exponent

How Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard wins games in the film room

Success for the University of Wisconsin defense doesn’t start on the practice field. It doesn’t stem from the weight room or recruiting trail. All those areas play a role in making the Badgers one of college football’s best defenses, slowing opposing offenses and eliminating their rushing attack. But the results the group has put on display this season begin with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard analyzing the film, breaking it into chunks for each position group to understand and identifying the opportunities for the Badgers to strike.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Exponent

Two Friday games' results may catapult Purdue basketball to No. 1

Friday’s men’s basketball game against Omaha, along with the result of another game that night, might provide a first in Purdue basketball history. No. 3 Purdue (5-0) plays Omaha (1-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Mackey Arena – that’s a situation the Boilermakers can control. But a game featuring No. 1 Gonzaga against No. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Continental Tire Challenge in Las Vegas should intrigue Purdue fans. Why? On Tuesday, Gonzaga blasted No. 2 UCLA – also in Las Vegas – 83-63. If, and it’s a big if, Duke beats Gonzaga, Purdue is poised to be the No. 1 team in the nation when the Top 25 polls are released on Monday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leonhard
Person
Scott Frost
The Exponent

Hawkeyes have variety of bowl possibilities

IOWA CITY — There is more at stake than the Heroes Trophy when Iowa concludes the regular season Friday with a 12:30 p.m. football game at Nebraska. The outcome could factor into the Hawkeyes’ bowl destination. As the final week of the regular season kicks off, Iowa director of athletics...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Hawkeyes' Johnson set for Husker homecoming

IOWA CITY — Keagan Johnson knows otherwise, but that won’t prevent the Iowa freshman receiver from trying to treat Friday’s game at Nebraska like it is just any other game. “I need to keep my energies focused on getting ready to play football. To do anything else wouldn’t be fair...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#American Football#Badgers#Huskers
The Exponent

Badgers move up in CFP Top 25 Poll after beating Nebraska

The University of Wisconsin football team moved up in this week’s College Football Playoff Poll after holding off a comeback charge from Nebraska in its home finale last weekend. The Badgers (8-3, 6-2), who can win the Big Ten Conference’s West Division title Saturday with a win over Minnesota, are...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Exponent

Purdue Football: Seniors gear up for final Ross-Ade appearance

Saturday will be the last day playing at Ross-Ade for many seniors on the Purdue football offense. The Boilermaker (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) offense has achieved feats many did not believe were conceivable. The unit has outscored the likes of Michigan State and Iowa and even on their worst days, they put up the second-most points against Ohio State that any team has been able to all year.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Opinion by Michael Lev: Why I’m thankful the Arizona Wildcats’ school-record losing streak is over

A fellow sportswriter recently asked me a thought-provoking question:. “Would you rather cover a historically bad team or a historically good one?”. The subject came up because I was covering one of those two. When the conversation took place, the Arizona football team was still in the midst of a school-record losing streak that would swell to 20 games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Hansen's Territorial Cup countdown, No. 1: Cats topped ASU in 2014, won Pac-12 South title

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen has been counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Time to unveil No. 1:. What went down: With the Pac-12 South championship at stake — both teams were 9-2 overall — the No. 12 Wildcats shot to a 7-0 lead when All-American linebacker Scooby Wright forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown on the game’s first series and built a 42-28 lead late in the fourth quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy