Our Xbox Games with Gold December 2021 Predictions

In this instalment of our defining Xbox moments article series, we’re going to talk about Games with Gold — three words fraught with both potential and peril alike. “Games with Gold” stories tend to elicit a dramatic response — like the gladiator arenas of old, Microsoft’s monthly offerings have the crowd roaring with approval or disdain, based on whether it’s a Halo 3 sort of month or… not. And, depending on where you are in the world, you might get wildly different Games with Gold titles than everybody else. Just as when, after a bout of online food shopping, Tesco may decide that orange juice is a good alternative for chocolate digestives, some countries did not get quite what they had asked for — take Japan in June 2013; when the rest of the world got Thief, Japan got Hexic 2.

