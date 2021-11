The Daily Bullets are brought to you by Hoboken Coffee: Get 20% off your first order. Oklahoma State blanked Texas Tech in Lubbock. No team has down that in 34 years. The Cowboys punched their ticket to the Big 12 Championship game, which they’ve never been to. And, if Baylor gets the best of the Red Raiders in Waco, the Cowboys will have a chance to #Beatou at home to box the Sooners out of said title game.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO