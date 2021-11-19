The ‘D’ in Denver didn’t stand for defense Thursday night

LeBron James sent the rest of the basketball world a message about his son’s future in the sport on Friday. The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a video of Bronny throwing the basketball off the backboard and doing a windmill dunk. LeBron focused on the incredible hops his son has.
Steve Nash has made no secret that this is an experimental time for his team. The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, 106-93. Brooklyn is now 2-3, having lost twice at The Clays. Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, and company are looking for any spark rotational standpoint. “We...
The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
A lot of people from in and around the NBA have chimed in on the incident involving Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons. LeBron got ejected for just the second time in his career for a supposed inadvertent blow to Stewart’s head that left the youngster’s face all covered in blood.
The Sacramento Kings are in a state of flux. However, that hasn’t really been anything that fans aren’t already used to. The Kings got rid of their head coach in Luke Walton after yet another subpar start to the season. However, the move hasn’t sparked the flame that fans hoped as they fell to a Philadelphia 76ers team on Monday night that was missing Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry.
Jimmy Butler has gone from an underdog in the NBA to one of its most respected players. Few people expected Butler to have the success that he did in the NBA when he first entered. And if we look back at his life, Butler did not have an easy road to the NBA.
A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter has not shied away from criticizing Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in recent times. James recently addressed some of Kanter’s comments, saying that the 29-year-old walked right by him on Nov. 19, when the Celtics and Lakers played against each other in Boston.
If you missed the news this morning, Cam Newton is back with the Carolina Panthers. That's right, with Sam Darnold being hurt (and being bad), the Panthers decided to turn to their old friend and former franchise QB to save their season. Will it work? I don't know! That said, I don't think Cam should be seen as a downgrade from Sam Darnold, even at this point of his career when he's not close to the same player he once was.
LeBron James returned from his one-game suspension in a great mode, dropping nearly 40 points on the Indiana Pacers, taking the Lakers to a much-needed win over the Eastern Conference team. In yet another night full of controversy for The King, as two courtside fans heckled him and made some...
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
The on-court product just hasn’t been what’s expected out of an all-world talent like Jayson Tatum. His counting stats have improved every season he’s been in the league. But at least through 13 games this season, his shooting struggles have bogged down his impact on the court. It’s a source...
The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
Pandemonium broke out at Little Caesars Arena when the Detroit Pistons hosted the Los Angeles Lakers. What started as a beautiful game of basketball took a turn early in the second half. While battling for a rebound, LeBron James swung his left arm, which caught Isaiah Stewart in the face,...
If there's one thing FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless is known for, it's his harsh criticisms against LeBron James. Over the past few years, Skip has called out LBJ for various reasons, some more ridiculous than others. But, on Thursday, Bayless actually gave LeBron some praise for how he handled...
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered without LeBron James on Tuesday night, as the New York Knicks beat them at Madison Square Garden, 106-100. It seems like they could have stood a chance if it wasn't for the big mistakes made during the match. In the end, the Knicks won by...
INDIANAPOLIS – Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 118-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Best performance: Justin Holiday gets this on a night Tobias Harris finished with a season-high 32 points to go with 11 rebounds. The Pacers sixth man and former Sixer finished with a season-high 27 points on 9-for-11 shooting, including making 6 of 8 three-pointers. The swingman came into the game averaging 8.2 points.
