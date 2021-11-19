The ‘D’ in Denver didn’t stand for defense Thursday night

If you missed the news this morning, Cam Newton is back with the Carolina Panthers. That's right, with Sam Darnold being hurt (and being bad), the Panthers decided to turn to their old friend and former franchise QB to save their season. Will it work? I don't know! That said, I don't think Cam should be seen as a downgrade from Sam Darnold, even at this point of his career when he's not close to the same player he once was.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO