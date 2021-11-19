ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige Performs In Front Of A Sold-Out Crowd Draped In Gucci Everything

By Samjah Iman
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tEZl_0d2H7d8L00
Source: Steven Eloiseau / Steven Eloiseau

One thing about Mary J. Blige, she’s going to bring the fashion heat. Although she boldly proclaimed “No More Drama” in her 2001 hit song, the music mogul clearly ignores that affirmation when it comes to style. Because if her fashion is nothing else, it’s definitely dramatic…in a fly kind of way of course. MJB performed to a sold-out crowd at the Barclays center in Brooklyn, NY last night covered in Gucci from head to toe, and you already know she ate that look up and left not a single crumb to spare.

Mary took the stage to perform some of her favorite hits donning a $4,800 Jumbo GG Canvas coat, $2,500 The Hacker Project Knife boots, Gucci shorts, and Gucci sunglasses. She paired her all-Gucci look with a white fitted top, large gold hoop earrings, gold bracelets, and a gold ring. She had her signature blonde hair cascading below her shoulders and her usual flawless makeup was subtle and on point.

Mary is one of the female artists from the 90’s who is known for branding that signature “Fly Girl” style. Since her debut, she has always given us that urban, around-the-way, gold hoops, in your face kind of fashion that many have emulated. Even at 50 years-old, Mary is still staying true to her roots and keeping her look as fresh as ever.

All hail the Queen!

Mary J. Blige Shined In Couture At The Premiere Of Her Documentary ‘Mary J. Blige My Life’

Mary J. Blige Performs In Front Of A Sold-Out Crowd Draped In Gucci Everything was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

