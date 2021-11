A new Boot Barn is coming soon to 3190 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 300, at Craig Crossing in McKinney, according to project documents from the state. The state lists the project completion date in March; however, an official opening date has not been announced. The store chain started in 1978 and now has hundreds of locations across the country. The store sells Western shoes and boots, as well as tops, bottoms, outerwear, and accessories for men, women and children. www.bootbarn.com.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO