The Kruger Rock Fire in Estes Park Colorado started Tuesday morning, and as of this writing, is burning 133 acres and is only 15% contained. Investigators believe that powerlines are possibly to blame for the Colorado wildfire. While containing the fire is ongoing, a report (Update: it has now been confirmed) that a single-engine air tanker has crashed near the Kruger Rock Fire. FOX 31 in Denver confirmed that the Larimer County Sherrif's Office is currently investigating multiple reports regarding the air-tanker crash.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO