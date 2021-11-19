ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

10 of Our Favorite Headboards for Those Tired of the Upholstered Look

By Sarah M. Vazquez
Apartment Therapy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A good headboard can be the secret to taking your sleep setup to the next level. One of our favorite bedroom style elements, these pieces are a quick and easy way to change up...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

15 Christmas door wreaths for a dazzling display

Nothing feels more festive than Christmas door wreaths. From pre-lit artificial wreaths you can reuse every year, to fresh foliage wreaths, there are heaps of beautiful styles to help you create a dazzling display. While wreaths are predominately placed on doors over the holidays, they can also be used inside the home as table centrepieces or placed above the fireplace.
LIFESTYLE
thespruce.com

48 Outdoor Christmas Decoration Ideas That'll Spruce Up Your Yard

The smell of freshly baked cookies for Santa brings a feeling of coziness and quality family time, and Sara McDaniel brought that look to her small porch. The Mrs. Claus Bake Shop sign and the matching Christmas patterned pillows are enough to spruce up this porch, but simple and a holiday-inspired table centerpiece add to the cozy Christmas look.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1959 Time Capsule Bedroom Gets a Fresh New Life — for Just $100

When you buy a fixer upper, you can be sure that there are a lot of projects on the to-do list — which means getting everything done within budget can be a real puzzle. Stephanie Beaulac (@s.and.p_diy) knows that all too well. When she bought her 1959 fixer upper, it “needed everything done,” she says — the kitchen, three bathrooms, all the windows, doors, and lots more. “So we needed to save money where we could,” Stephanie says.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Rugs on Amazon to Bring More Style to Your Space

Interior design enthusiasts know just how important a rug is for a design scheme. Whether you go for faux fur options to make a room feel more glam or a low-pile patterned style, rugs have a special way of pulling any room together. You can use a rug to define a dining room area, add warmth to a living room or outfit a high-traffic space like a hallway or mudroom. Their design possibilities are truly undeniable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Brooklyn#Cecere#Mercury Row#Glenwillow Home
Apartment Therapy

I Tried a Mattress Called The Brick and Never Slept Better (Bonus: It’s 25% Off!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I was binge watching episodes of “International House Hunters” and found it so funny how anyone viewing an apartment in an Asian city always comments on just how firm the bed is. I grew up in India, and I can confirm that mattresses are indeed a lot firmer on the other side of the world. Anything with even a smidge of bounce is immediately deemed European-style bedding and meant to be enjoyed during vacations at fancy hotels. When it comes to picking an everyday mattress, super firm top layers is the way to go! Add to that the fact that most Indian beds don’t even have slats — it’s usually a firm mattress atop a solid plank of wood.
HOME & GARDEN
bravotv.com

Kathy Hilton Shows Off the Gorgeously Updated Backyard at Her Bel-Air Home

Kathy Hilton's famous backyard — which inspired the set of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion — just got a major upgrade. The Bel-Air homeowner partnered up with her designer Mike Moser of The Eye Agency and Amazon Home to transform her yard into a glam-but-comfy gathering space for friends and family, and the results are epic.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Hypebae

Our Favorite Beauty Products of October 2021

Between game-changing skincare treatments and exciting new makeup launches, at HYPEBAE, our editors test out a bunch of products every month to find and share with you our latest beauty favorites. For an autumnal pick-me-up, look no further than our October picks: a luxurious body cream that keeps the skin glowing, an easy-to-use blush with a sleek design, and a lip gloss-meets-balm hybrid that not only comes in a nice, versatile color, but also feels nourishing.
SKIN CARE
ABC 4

Are you looking your best for those Holiday Pictures?

(The Daily Dish) The holidays don’t only add extra stress when they come around. They can also add under-eye bags, and extra wrinkles. This is all during a time when we want to be looking our best because it also means we are going to have Family or Holiday pictures taken. We have a quick and easy solution for you!
BEAUTY & FASHION
KDVR.com

Best fullsize bedframe with headboard

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best full-size bed frame with headboard boasts a classic design that fits nicely into most bedrooms. Its wooden or steel slats can support your choice of a traditional mattress or memory foam mattress alone. It also provides a selection of finishes, is well-made and high-quality. A top pick is the Pine Wood Full-Size Bed Frame With Headboard by Zinus Tonja.
INTERIOR DESIGN
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Clean upholstered furniture like a pro

If you’ve ever saved up to buy a nice couch or armchair — or have one you inherited and absolutely love — you know how much it hurts the first time a glass of wine tips all over your favorite couch. First, don’t panic! A stain doesn’t mean the end for your couch. Just learn how to combat tough stains, and while you’re at it, get in the habit of regularly cleaning your furniture to keep it looking its best.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Highsnobiety

Our Favorite Watches for Less Than $200

A luxury timepiece is a true status symbol. But while immortalized in hip-hop lyrics and flashed by the most influential names in the world, the likes of Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Hublot are, for the majority, an aspirational accessory. So, while you're working on making your millions, we thought it helpful to share some steezy affordable watches that won't break the bank.
SHOPPING
WBRE

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy