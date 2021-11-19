Bobby Shmurda Drops New Single “Splash”

Still just a teenager, Cam M – Camille Merendail – has been singing since she was young and began writing her own songs and performing from around the age of 13. In the last five years or so, she’s worked tirelessly to hone her craft, both on and off stage, with each of her songs – she released her debut “Lie To Me“ in November of last year – deeply personal to her in some form or another. 2021 has proven to be a strong year for this rising star, who also has an album dropping soon. In the meantime, her new single “burn <3” is perhaps one of her strongest releases to date and with her name under the vocal and lyrical credits, the track also features instrumental production by Mario W. Garraffo, and mixing and mastering by Squillante Productions.

