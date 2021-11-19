ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bobby Shmurda Drops New Single “Splash”

By Editors Ayana Rashed Tracy Mitchell
respect-mag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York rap sensation Bobby Shmurda is back with another dramatic new single “Splash.” Producers Danny Wolf and ALOY’s moody keys and West Coast bassline churn ominously as Shmurda mixes flashes of opulence with tales of the streets. It’s his second single in two weeks, the start of a resurgence for...

respect-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

Saweetie Drops New Single ‘Icy Chain’: Listen

Saweetie seems to be in new music mode again. The rapper contributes to the new Bruised soundtrack with the song ‘Attitude’. The soundtrack is executive produced by Halle Berry and Cardi B. But the Bay Area artist has also dropped a brand new single of her own named ‘Icy Chain’.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops New Single "Tweet Bird" From Compilation Album With P Yungin, Meechy Baby, Rojay MLP, & Rjae

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has returned with new music, dropping his first label compilation album with Never Broke Again as part of his new partnership with Motown Records. The full-length project includes contributions from Quando Rondo, NoCap, Big B, and other members of the collective, including rising artists P Yungin, Rojay MLP, Rjae, and Meechy Baby, who are all featured on the single "Tweet Bird."
BATON ROUGE, LA
Complex

Polo G Drops New Single and Video “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)”

Five months after the release of Hall of Fame, Polo G returns with the first single from the forthcoming deluxe version of his chart-topping third album. “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)” samples Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” a classic hit from the king of pop’s 1987 album Bad. “Smooth criminal, Mike Jack...
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Cam M. Drops Her New Single “burn <3"

Still just a teenager, Cam M – Camille Merendail – has been singing since she was young and began writing her own songs and performing from around the age of 13. In the last five years or so, she’s worked tirelessly to hone her craft, both on and off stage, with each of her songs – she released her debut “Lie To Me“ in November of last year – deeply personal to her in some form or another. 2021 has proven to be a strong year for this rising star, who also has an album dropping soon. In the meantime, her new single “burn <3” is perhaps one of her strongest releases to date and with her name under the vocal and lyrical credits, the track also features instrumental production by Mario W. Garraffo, and mixing and mastering by Squillante Productions.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Shmurda
thisis50.com

Bobby Shmurda Speaks On All Rumors From The Dancing to the music not releasing to the label W/ Pvnch

Pvnch & @Bobby Shmurda speak on it all from his time in jail to how he looks at his legendary run in 2014. Speaks about why the music has not been coming out as fast as the fans have wanted it. Plus his new single with Quavo & Rowdy Rebel Called ” SHMONEY ” and tons more. By far Bobby’s most personal interview to date and the dynamic of Pvnch & Bobby is amazing and extremely authentic on camera.
MUSIC
NME

Pom Pom Squad drop dizzying new single ‘Until It Stops’, produced by Illuminati Hotties

Brooklyn indie-rockers Pom Pom Squad have shared a hazy new single titled ‘Until It Stops’, landing this week as the latest in Spotify’s Fresh Finds series. The track was produced by Sarah Tudzin – frontwoman for Californian punk outfit Illuminati Hotties – who the band had previously worked with on their debut album, ‘Death Of A Cheerleader’. It comes as the band’s first chunk of material to follow the album, which landed back in June via City Slang.
MUSIC
metalinjection

MAN THE MUTE Drops Atmospheric New Single "The Shift"

Man The Mute, the project headed up by Cesar Soto, is now streaming its atmospheric single "The Shift" alongside a music video directed by Vicente Cordero (Cradle of Filth, 3Teeth, DevilDriver) of Industrialism Films and filmed at Mount Wilson Observatory in Pasadena, CA. The video also serves as an introduction to Soto's new E1 Signature Schecter (which looks awesome).
PASADENA, CA
2dopeboyz.com

Cozz Drops Soulful “Addicted” Single

After a lengthy period of silence, Dreamville’s Cozz returned with his first single in many moons “Fortunate.” He now follows that up with the vulnerable new track “Addicted.”. “Whether it’s good, bad or ugly, we’re all addicted to something,” Cozz said about the track. “[This is] Something real quick about...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
this song is sick

Quiet Bison Drops Bright, Fluttering New Single “The Tower”

If you couldn’t tell by now, we’re obsessed with everything Quiet Bison has been putting out lately. After announcing his upcoming debut album, DAWN, a few weeks ago, the Portland producer is already back with the LP’s second single, “The Tower.”. The track features vocals from Sydney-based singer/songwriter, Fio, which...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Abi Ocia drops her emotive new single “LTWYLM” [Video]

Sometimes falling in love is not always like you see it in the movies. Many of us have this beautiful dream of what love is. Love can be this amazing life-changing thing, but it can also bring so much deep sadness as well. Abi Ocia has crafted an airy piece “LTWYLM” all about indulging in those fantasies yet staying aware of the realities as well. The track radiates with shimmering synths and buttery vocals.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Offers Explanation For "Zesty" Dance Moves

The calls for Bobby Shmurda's release were finally answered earlier this year. The rapper was finally free, coming home to a private jet filled with women and a briefcase presumably filled with cash. It was a celebratory occasion for New York and hip-hop as a whole, but the rapper held off for a few months before releasing new music.
THEATER & DANCE
indieisnotagenre.com

Sea Girls drop new anthemic single ‘Hometown’

Fresh from their sold out UK tour, Sea Girls today reveal their brand new single Hometown. Having recently announced their new album Homesick for January 14th, Hometown is the third track to be lifted from the new album and follows on from recent singles Again, Again and Sick. Hometown was...
MUSIC
metalinjection

ONCE HUMAN Drops Groovy, Low-Tuned New Single "Cold Arrival"

Once Human is now streaming their new single "Cold Arrival," which serves as a tribute to the band's fallen friend Jared. Once Human guitarist Max Karon said Jared was an integral part of the band's mental wellbeing and will be missed. "In the beginning of the pandemic, we as a...
MUSIC
J.M. Lesinski

Tenaj Drops New Single, “Forever” with CalVee

Tenaj poses for a photo celebrating the release of her new single, "Forever" with CalVee.Photo courtesy of Tenaj. Emerging producer and singer-songwriter Tenaj is back once again with a brand new single entitled, “Forever,” with Romanian producer, CalVee. The new single is out now via C-Fast’s C-Future Records label and is also available across all major streaming platforms.
respect-mag.com

Saba Announces ‘Few Good Things’ LP, Drops “Fearmonger” (feat. Daoud)

Ahead of his Day N Vegas Festival performance next weekend, Saba has announced his highly anticipated third solo album Few Good Things will be coming soon. Today, the acclaimed Chicago rapper-producer and Pivot Gang Co-Founder also shares the album’s lead single “Fearmonger” featuring frequent collaborator Daoud available to stream now across all digital platforms via The Orchard.
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

phem has dropped her new single, 'Silly Putty'

Phem has dropped her new single, 'Silly Putty'. The LA alt-popster has been performing her latest tune while on tour in the US with Waterparks. "i’ve nvr dropped a love song before," she says. "started playing it while on tour with waterparks and the #freesillyputty movement started so we scrambled to get the song out asap. The energy it brings to the live show is so fun. I can’t wait for ppl to be able to hear the recorded version."
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Key Glock Releases The Yellow Tape 2

The French emperor Napoléon Bonaparte once famously stated, “If you want something done right, do it yourself.” Key Glock took this to heart — he remains independent and adamant not to rely on features on any of his projects, yet he racks up over 6M+ monthly listeners on Spotify and has amassed a fan following of 2M on Instagram alone. On the highly anticipated Yellow Tape 2, out tonight at midnight, Glock doubles down on himself; the album spans 20 tracks and the only feature you’ll see is Glock featuring Glizzock.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Bans Drops Off New Single, “Won’t Think Twice”

Longtime fans of Yung Bans will be happy to know that he brought “old Bans” back for his latest song and video, “Won’t Think Twice.” The new release follows his tracks from earlier this year, “Blow Her Back Out” and “Most Days.”. The two-minute long video was directed by @DotComNirvan...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy