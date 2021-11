Every year, about half of all runners will experience an injury that will sideline them for at least a few days, if not longer. Running too much, doing too much high-intensity work, not stretching enough or not doing enough strength training have all been touted as potential reasons why a non-contact sport would have such a high injury rate, but is this really the case? Recently, Canadian researchers did a deep dive into injury data and determined that we may know less about injury cause and prevention than we think we do.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO