Enjoy watching the Luke Combs "Doin' This" music video and see the song details here. . . The Luke Combs Doin’ This music video was just released on November 10, 2021. Luke performed this song at the 2021 CMA Awards and the later won the CMA award for Entertainer of the Year. The song has Luke pondering what he would be doing if it wasn’t for Country Music. Luke introduces his longtime friend Adam Church (an emerging country artist) with this music video performance. “He’s talented, he cares about other people, and he helped me when he didn’t have to,” Luke stated about his friend.

