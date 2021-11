New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons Matchup Preview (11/18/21) Week 11 opens with the New England Patriots traveling to Atlanta to play the Falcons. New England (6-4) is coming off a 45-7 trashing of Cleveland at home last weekend. The Patriots have scored 45 or more points twice in the last four weeks. Atlanta (4-5) is coming off a road demolition at the hands of Dallas, 43-3. The Falcons were down by 33 points at the half and their three points scored were the fewest points they’ve scored in a game since December 13, 2015; in a shutout loss to the Panthers.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO