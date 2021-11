Shops in downtown Nacogdoches are helping you get ahead of the holiday shipping hassles. This is the second "Merry Christmas Market" and the shopping has already started. Extended hours for these downtown shops are a great way to get more people to come down this weekend. Though most of the shops are usually closed around 5 pm, we get some extended hours during the market.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO