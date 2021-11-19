ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gucci & Balenciaga’s “Hacker Project” Includes A Monogrammed City Bag

By India Roby
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter showing fans a sneak peek of its surprise Gucci and Balenciaga collection in a short “Aria” fashion film in April, the two luxury brands have finally released the entirety of their “hacking lab.” The newly-dropped release follows a series of recent partnerships, like Gucci’s collaboration with Xbox and Balenciaga’s Paris...

