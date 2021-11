CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Western Carolina women's basketball hosts mountain rival UNC Asheville at 7 p.m. Friday on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center. Western Carolina and UNCA meet for the 58th time on Friday with the series dating back to 1968 before the two team's entrance into the NCAA. Overall, WCU holds a 40-17 advantage over the Bulldogs, but UNCA has won the last three meetings and four of the last five. The Catamounts' last home win over UNCA came four years ago to the date, Nov. 12, 2017, as Western Carolina won 62-52. Tembre Moates was the only current player on the team during the victory. Western Carolina is 22-8 at home all-time against UNCA.

