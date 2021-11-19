ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, November 19th

By Heath Bradberg
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the rest of the afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies around the region. Temperatures will peak in the mid 60s to upper 60s and winds will be coming mostly from a southern direction with speeds up to...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

#Klst
LOCAL 3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 11/26/2021

This afternoon, chilly. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some single digits inland, around 20 or the 20s right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly, Windy Black Friday Sets Up For Winter-Like Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a warm and mostly sunny Thanksgiving, the rain and cold air return for Black Friday. Turkey Day wrapped up with some overnight showers. Any shower activity will end by 7 a.m. to make for a dry Black Friday, but hold on tight to those shopping bags, as whipping winds will prevail through the day. Additionally, on Friday, plan for the arrival of winter-like weather that will settle in for the weekend across the Delaware Valley. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s and wind chills will fall to near freezing by late afternoon. Blustery conditions persist into Small Business Saturday as will the cold conditions. Expect wind chills in the teens across much of Pennsylvania Saturday morning and low 20s across New Jersey and Delaware. By Sunday, we may see our first snowflakes of the season with a chance for rain and snow showers to close out the holiday weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
8newsnow.com

Sherry Forecast: Friday, November 26

A great sale on sunshine today with some very chilly temps to start your shopping frenzy Friday. Take a warm jacket that can easily be tossed into a spare shopping bag because the afternoon will warm to the mid-60s with much lighter winds than the past couple of days. And Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has plenty of days stuffed with extra mild temps for you to get outdoors and work off those Thanksgiving calories.
CBS 46

FORECAST: Colder, windy Friday afternoon

Expect sunny skies Friday afternoon with colder temperatures in the upper 40's and a breezy, northwest wind. After overnight showers, it will be dry for all of Black Friday and through the weekend!. The high was 67° on Thanksgiving, but with the passage of a cold front, we'll barely break...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Morning With Wind Chills In The Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a cold day for Black Friday shoppers. Bone chilling cold starts out Friday with temperatures start in the teens and 20s. Some sunshine returns later in the day as temperatures reach highs in the low 30s. Yipes … it's cold out there. Wind chills in the single digits @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RVMbFHOVTo — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 26, 2021 Saturday starts off chilly with an increase of clouds and chance of a sprinkle or flurry. Both Saturday and Sunday highs hold in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
CHICAGO, IL
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Friday November 26th

If your plans for this Friday include getting out and finding those deals for Black Friday shopping you should have some really nice weather to look for temps will warm up making for a nice day. For your Friday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees. The winds will be no factor at only 5 mph out of the south southwest. For your Friday evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 46 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5 mph from the south southwest through the night.
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday November 25th

Cooler for your Thanksgiving with those breezing conditions in the afternoon. Highs topped out in the upper 50s. Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid 30s across the area but winds will calmer going into the overnight hours and into tomorrow. Friday, cool and calm with cloudy conditions staying in place. Temperatures will barely get […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Forecast: Friday, November 26th

To start off our Friday morning, we are looking to have more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will start in the 30s and winds will be on the calm side. As we get through the rest of the morning, we are looking to have temperatures jump to the 50s by the beginning of the afternoon. We will still have mostly cloudy conditions with a few peeks of sunshine and winds will still be on the calm side. For the rest of our Friday, we are looking to have cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s for highs and winds will pick up a bit from the south, coming in on the light side around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will continue to have cloudy conditions. Temperatures will drop to the 40s for lows and winds will shift a bit, coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Heading into the weekend, we are looking to have rainy conditions across the Concho Valley. Some areas could see up to an inch of rainfall. Highs will only be in the 50s for highs and winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. After tomorrow, we will have a mix of sun and clouds every day into next week. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs starting Monday, and will continue to be a bit warmer than average. Overnight lows will be more in the 40s and 50s all next week as well.
Ozarks First.com

Friday, November 26 Morning Forecast

We ended our Thanksgiving on a bright and cold note and that is exactly what we’ll see as we kick-start our Black Friday. With the starry sky and light wind, temps will only start in the teens and 20s. Make sure you bundle up! Wind chills will likely be in the teens If you’re heading out doing some shopping this afternoon, temps will be seasonable with drier weather taking over. Highs look to top out in the low to mid-50s under plenty of sunshine. This weather pattern holds as we progress through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the nation. At the surface though, a cold front slides through Saturday. It’s looking to come through dry but we’ll see a few clouds along with a light breeze. We’ll be back into the 60s Saturday ahead of that front with highs running almost 10° above average for this time of year. Sunday will be cooler with the help of the NW breeze. Afternoon readings look to tumble back into the lower 50s under mainly sunny skies. Temps look to rebound once again by early next week with sunshine and milder air prevailing on Monday. Highs will likely be back into the low to mid-60s. Our next cold front looks to approach the area early next week but we’re not anticipating any moisture at the moment. This one doesn’t look to push through all of the Ozarks with the cooler air actually staying north of us. In fact, the front is looking to stall across the region which will keep that division of milder air to the south and the chill to the north. The start of December will be above normal with temperatures holding in the lower 60s. Even milder air streams in ahead of another cold front that looks to move in late next week with the mid and upper 60s making a return by Thursday.
KEYT

Friday morning forecast November 26th

Black Friday will stay warm, even tacking on a couple more degrees. Temperatures will be above average by about 10 degrees, in the 70s to low 80s. Wear summer-weather clothes out for holiday shopping!. There is another freeze warning in the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys with low temperatures...
wbtw.com

Showers tonight followed by Friday sunshine

A cold front will move through tonight and temps will gradually drop into the weekend. The cold front will bring a chance for a few showers with it as it moves through tonight The showers will move offshore and skies will start to clear by the late morning. Temps will still be around 60 for Friday, but highs will cool for the weekend.
Ozarks First.com

Friday, November 26 Evening Forecast

It was a gorgeous day across the Ozarks, a little chilly at times from the winds. Temperatures tonight will be about 10 degrees above where they were last night. High pressure has set in for tonight but will slide east tomorrow. The sun will be back out tomorrow, but there will be more clouds compared to today. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the low 60s. A cold front will slide through tomorrow evening. It is a dry front with cooler air on the backside. Sunday temperatures will be near average in the low to mid-50s. This weekend the weather will be great for picking out a Christmas tree, putting up decorations, or taking a nice stroll in the sun! The seven-day forecast is very quiet for the next week, with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the mid-60s.
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KSLT Evening Forecast: Friday November 26th

Cloudy and cool, with rain on the way. Temperatures stayed in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area thanks to some increase cloud coverage. Places to the north in the Panhandle and along the Red River saw temperatures about 10 degrees warm because of the lack of cloud coverage. Tonight, overnight lows will slip into the mid 40s with rain starting to arrive in the southwestern parts of the Concho Valley first.
