ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers vs. Giants Friday Injury Report: Gronk Should Play, Nacho Limited

By Evan Winter
AllBucs
AllBucs
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4qvx_0d2GZAyu00

The Buccaneers released the second round of injury reports ahead of Monday's contest with the Giants and there were new developments for both teams.

You can find both reports and a breakdown for each one below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJEeh_0d2GZAyu00

Tom Brady was added to Friday's report, but it's only because the Bucs gave him the day off. Dee Delaney was upgraded from a non-participant to a limited participant, which has him on track to play Monday. Jason Pierre-Paul was downgraded from a full participant to a limited participant, but that could be due to the multiple injuries he's dealing with. Regardless, his Saturday status will be something to monitor. Steve McLendon was added because of his rest day, as well.

The biggest developments from the Bucs' side of things comes with both good news and somewhat-bad news. The good news is that Rob Gronkowski practiced in full for the second straight day. He appears to be fully recovered from the ribs injury he suffered in Week 3, but at the same time, the Bucs rushed him back into the fold against the Saints. We'll see if anything flares up again.

The bad news is that Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who is expected to fulfill most of Vita Vea's duties, was added to the injury report. He was a limited participant, which is kind of encouraging because at least he practiced to some degree. But much like JPP, Nacho's Saturday status will be one to look for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ppes0_0d2GZAyu00

When it comes to the Giants, Kaden Smith was upgraded from a non-participant to a limited participant. Logan Ryan was added as a non-participant after testing positive for COVID-19, but he is asymptomatic and vaccinated, so he will be able to play if he produces a second negative test in the remaining time that makes up 24 hours since his last negative test. But at the same time, Joe Judge said the team is preparing to place Ryan on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

"We are still waiting for some official test results in terms of the long-term ones," Judge told reporters Friday. "He wouldn't be completely ruled out at this point for the game. We have to wait and see for the test results coming up. Right now, we're getting ready to place him on the COVID/IR just to go ahead and create the spot for movement-wise."

Outside of those developments, it looks like Saquon Barkely is in line to play after receiving a "substantial workload" during Friday's practice.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Steve Mclendon
Person
Logan Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Reserve Covid 19
Sporting News

Giants vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Buccaneers cruise past Giants, turnover-prone Daniel Jones

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to finally snap a two-game losing streak with a 30-10 victory over the Giants on "Monday Night Football." Brady completed 30 of 46 passes for 307 yards with two passing touchdowns and an interception. Four different pass-catchers nabbed six receptions on Monday: receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Leonard Fournette. Evans led the group with 73 yards with a touchdown; Gronkowski had 71 yards; Godwin had 65 yards and a score; and Fournette had 39 yards on top of 35 rushing yards off 10 carries.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers Open Sean Murphy-Bunting, Scotty Miller's 21-Day Practice Window

If you were wondering why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't trade for a cornerback by the NFL's Tuesday afternoon trade deadline, the following news might provide a reason why. Tampa Bay has opened cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and wide receiver Scotty Miller's 21-day practice window as the two remain on the injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday. Both Murphy-Bunting and Miller can be activated from the reserve at any time within the next three weeks and return to play immediately upon activation.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBucs

Bye Week Buccaneers Mock Draft

It's Week 9 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the midst of the playoff hunt. The last thing any Bucs fan is looking forward to right now is the 2022 NFL Draft. However, it's Tampa Bay's bye week and content is limited as such. So strap in your seatbelts: We're going on a ride into the upcoming offseason with our first Buccaneers mock draft of the year!
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers Film Room Week 8: Tampa Bay at New Orleans

If you thought there were a lot of plays to break down from the Chicago game, well, you're probably finding yourself in the same position this week. At least, I am. But this week's game is different when it comes to impactful plays. Week 7's contest was a blowout, so while there were impactful plays during that game, they didn't have the context they had this week. Meaning, each play mattered more considering the fact that the Bucs were behind for most of the game.
NFL
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Midseason Superlatives

This is one is obvious. The Bucs roster is riddled with good players that mean a ton to the team's success, but as we all know, everything centers around Brady and what he does with the ball in his hands. Brady leads the NFL in passing yardage, completions, attempts, and...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers Hoping TE Rob Gronkowski Returns vs. Washington

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are vying to get healthy during their Week 9 bye, opening the practice window for two players on the injured reserve on Tuesday and continuing to monitor the statuses of fellow injured contributors. On Thursday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians shared on the Bucs All-Access Podcast...
NFL
AllBucs

Could the Buccaneers Land Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Cleveland Browns will officially release wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the coming days after a turbulent tenure. Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Buccaneers are a potential landing spot and a team to keep an eye on as OBJ's services are now up for grabs. Granted, this is more...
NFL
AllBucs

Report: Murphy-Bunting, Miller Return to Buccaneers Practice on Monday

What was expected is now official: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and wide receiver Scotty Miller returned to practice on Monday amid their 21-day practice window while on the injured reserve, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. The Buccaneers ran a light, bonus practice following their bye week...
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
325
Followers
611
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy