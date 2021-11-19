KFGO ag. reporter Rusty Halverson honored by national farm broadcasters organization

Melanie Mainquist of Mora, Minnesota received the Honorary American FFA Degree during the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis on Oct. 29, 2021. This award is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment. The National FFA Organization works to enhance the lives of youth through agricultural education. Without the efforts of highly dedicated individuals, thousands of young people would not be able to achieve the success that, in turn, contributes directly to the overall well-being of the nation.
