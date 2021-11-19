ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

KFGO ag. reporter Rusty Halverson honored by national farm broadcasters organization

By Paul Jurgens
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFGO) – KFGO Ag Reporter Rusty Halvorson was recognized at this year’s National Association of Farm Broadcasters (NAFB) convention. He was...

kfgo.com

