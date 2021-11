Is Minnesota’s labor market back to normal yet? Perhaps not quite yet, but it seems to be getting closer. On Thursday morning, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced that the state’s October unemployment rate essentially returned to pre-pandemic levels. For the month of October, DEED reported a statewide unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. That’s the same level it was at back in March 2020, just before state-mandated lockdowns drove massive job losses.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO