(NEXSTAR) – A lot more of us will be traveling for Thanksgiving this year compared to last year, and the last thing we need is a headache from the weather. There is some potential trouble both at the beginning and end of the holiday travel window, but overall things are looking better for travelers now as opposed to a few days ago. Of course, it’s always wise to check on the very latest forecasts before heading out.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO