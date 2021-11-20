ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Agora Digital Holdings (DEFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agora Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DEFY, DEFYW) has...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Announces IPO Plan of its Majority-Owned Subsidiary at the Beijing Stock Exchange

CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the plan of its majority-owned subsidiary, JAJI (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.("JAJI"), to apply for listing on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations ("NEEQ") and directing towards public offering at the Beijing Stock Exchange ("BSE") upon acceptance. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering is yet to be determined.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated. a)NameSøren Niegel. 2.Reason for the notification. a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Management. b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification. 3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Chobani (CHO) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chobani (NASDAQ: CHO) has filed for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The company describes itself as: "Chobani is driven by a simple yet powerful mission: making high quality,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Digital Assets#Mining Equipment#Agora Digital Holdings#Streetinsider Premium#Ecoark Holdings#H C Wainwright Co
StreetInsider.com

Aquarius AI Inc. Announces Acquisition of Latest Generation Bitcoin Mining Rigs

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - Aquarius AI Inc. (CSE: AQUA) ("AQUA" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has purchased 100 Bitmain S19 Pro 100 TH/s mining rigs ("Rigs") and has further entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Compass Mining Inc ("Compass") for the supply and hosting of an additional 1,000 Rigs.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle downgraded Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $16.00 (from $36.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Purple Innovation click here. For more ratings news on Purple Innovation click here. Shares of Purple Innovation closed at...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Semantix to go Public via Merger with Alpha Capital (ASPC)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Semantix, Latin America’s first fully integrated data software platform, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Alpha Capital (Nasdaq: ASPC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) focused on technology. The announcement marks the first time a Latin American-focused technology SPAC has merged with a target company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Reports Q3 EPS of 60c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $191.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Nuvo Group (NUVO) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nuvo Group (NASDAQ: NUVO) has filed a registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We believe we are the most advanced data-driven remote healthcare solution...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC iNFINT Acquisition Corporation (IFIN) Opens at $10.05

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for SPAC iNFINT Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: IFIN-U) (NYSE: IFIN) opened for trading at $10.05 after pricing 17,391,200 units at $10.00 per unit. The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) Files for a Nasdaq IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: APLD) (NASDAQ: APLD) files for an IPO to uplist to Nasdaq. The company describes itself as: "We are a participant in the dynamic cryptoeconomy, actively...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ProFrac Holding (PFHC) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ: PFHC) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a growth-oriented, vertically integrated and innovation-driven energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Announces Filing of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN), the parent of Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (“Strong Global Entertainment”) announced today that the Company has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of common shares of Strong Global Entertainment. The number of shares and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

FinWise Bancorp (FINW) IPO Opens 19% Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) opened for trading at $12.50 after pricing 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.50 per share. Piper Sandler &...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Redaptive, Inc (EAAS) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Redaptive, Inc (NYSE: EAAS) has filed a registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Redaptive was founded in 2015 with the mission to change the way that commercial...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Samba TV (SMBA) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Samba TV (NYSE: SMBA) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are transforming internet Connected TVs (CTVs) into a platform for our customers, which are comprised of brands, agencies, content programmers, publishers and measurement and advertising vendors, to build attentive, engaged audiences. Our AI-driven content identification software is embedded in CTVs sold by leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) brands across the globe. Through our software, we form direct relationships with millions of viewers, who provide us consent to collect their viewership data. Using the data we collect, as well as data we license, we provide customers with critical tools to optimize how they plan, buy and measure their advertising campaigns to reach their preferred audiences. We are active in six countries today, with ambitions to expand into the more than 100 countries where CTVs integrated with our technology are sold."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition (SUAC) Opens at $10.07

Today's IPO for SPAC ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SUAC) (NYSE: SUAC-U) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 26,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) Opens 23% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) opened for trading at $8.60 after pricing 3,714,286 ordinary shares at a price of $7.00 per share. Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. is acting as sole book runner and...
STOCKS
martechseries.com

Semrush Files Registration Statement for Proposed Public Offering

Semrush Holdings, Inc., a leading online visibility management Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platform, announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed public offering of 5,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock, consisting of 2,500,000 shares to be issued and sold by Semrush and 3,000,000 shares to be sold by certain existing stockholders of Semrush. Semrush is also expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of Class A common stock. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy