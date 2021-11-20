Agora Digital Holdings (DEFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Samba TV (NYSE: SMBA) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are transforming internet Connected TVs (CTVs) into a platform for our customers, which are comprised of brands, agencies, content programmers, publishers and measurement and advertising vendors, to build attentive, engaged audiences. Our AI-driven content identification software is embedded in CTVs sold by leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) brands across the globe. Through our software, we form direct relationships with millions of viewers, who provide us consent to collect their viewership data. Using the data we collect, as well as data we license, we provide customers with critical tools to optimize how they plan, buy and measure their advertising campaigns to reach their preferred audiences. We are active in six countries today, with ambitions to expand into the more than 100 countries where CTVs integrated with our technology are sold."

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO