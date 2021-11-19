ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Benchmarks Mixed as Dow Heads for Weekly, Daily Drop

By Laura McCandless
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are mixed midday, as Wall Street warily eyes the resurgence of Covid-19 cases internationally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is down triple digits, on track for its third-straight daily loss and second-straight weekly loss. The S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), however, are both on track for weekly...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

FXStreet.com

BOOM! Game over. The Stock Market Crash is Upon Us.

BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
STOCKS
yourmoney.com

Investors told not to panic as stock market falls

In early trading, the FTSE 100 was down 3%, with travel companies, oil majors and banks hit hardest. The falls put the FTSE 100 on course for its steepest one-day drop in a year. The FTSE 350 Travel and Leisure Index was down almost 5%. Shares in IAG, the owner...
STOCKS
State
Washington State
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Market Down $200B as Wall Street Futures Tumble on Renewed COVID-19 Concerns

Bitcoin saw a six-week low beneath $55,000, most altcoins plummeted even more, and Wall Street futures contracts are down as well on new COVID-19 fears. The new COVID-19 variant coming from South Africa has brought more pain to all financial markets. As the futures contracts of the world’s most prominent stock indexes have slumped, the cryptocurrency space experienced a massive correction. Bitcoin dumped to a six-week low, while some altcoins saw double-digit price drops.
MARKETS
KXLY

Better Buy: Johnson & Johnson or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

Shares of healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have lagged the broad market since last year’s low, but they’ve been outright poor performers since peaking in August of this year. The stock is down 10% for the past three months, and back within sight of multi-week lows hit in early October. Not even word that the company intends to spin off its slow-growing consumer health business was able to light a fire under the stock.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow drops 800 points as new Covid variant sparks market sell-off

U.S. stock dropped on Friday on renewed Covid fears over a new variant found in South Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 800 points, or more than 2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively. Friday is a shortened trading day because of the Thanksgiving holiday with U.S. markets closing at 1 p.m. ET.
STOCKS
Person
Joe Biden
stockxpo.com

Dow slammed by 900 points in worst drop of 2021 on fears about new Covid variant

U.S. stocks dropped sharply on Friday as a new Covid variant found in South Africa triggered a global shift away from risk assets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 900 points, or 2.8%, for its worst day of the year, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 2.1% and 2%, respectively. Friday is a shortened trading day because of the Thanksgiving holiday with U.S. markets closing at 1 p.m. ET.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Futures Cave In Amid New Covid-19 Variant Fears

Stock futures are pointed sharply lower this morning, as investors come back from the Thanksgiving holiday to news of an even more contagious Covid-19 variant out of South Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) suggested this variant may be more resistant to vaccines, though further research is still needed. In turn, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are pointed over 800 points lower, while S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) futures are eyeing a dip into the red as well.
MARKETS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

This Pharma Stock Looks Like a Great Pre-Holiday Buy

Pharmaceutical name Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is breaking out in a flag pattern, with support from the 20-day moving average, as well as the +50% year-to-date level. What’s more, the stock is sitting at the $250 billion market-cap level, and is within just 5% of its 12-month consensus target price of $273.74, suggesting price-target hikes could be on the horizon. In other words, now looks like an ideal opportunity to bet on a move higher for LLY.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Packed Thanksgiving Week Ends With Broader Market Selloff

Despite being shortened due to the Thanksgiving holiday, this week was still stuffed with economic data and big-name earnings reports. Before the market selloff on Friday, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) had a fairly muted week, despite hitting a record intraday high on Monday, after President Joe Biden's decision to nominate Jerome Powell as Fed Chair for a second term. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) swung to a record intraday high to start the week as well, before eventually dropping triple digits as rising bond yields weighed on the benchmark through Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) started the week off strong, with a triple-digit pop on Tuesday following upbeat IHS Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) data. However, Friday afternoon the benchmark is down over 1,000 points, with all three benchmarks now headed toward steep weekly losses, after news of a new Covid-19 variant out of South Africa.
ECONOMY
#Infrastructure#Benchmarks Mixed#Dji#Nasdaq Composite#Ixic#Senate#Fintech#Uwmc#Fl#Longeveron Inc Lrb
New York Post

Dow tanks 900 points on COVID concerns, worst one-day drop of the year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked more than 900 points Friday in a holiday-shortened trading day after the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19 in South Africa jilted investors around the world. The Dow fell as much as 1,000 points at one point, but finished the day down some...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Logs Worst Day of 2021, VIX Turns in Best Week Since 2020

Wall Street closed up shop early today due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but there was no shortage of major market drama. A new, potentially more vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variant was found in South Africa, sparking a massive selloff -- especially in the travel sector -- as investors flocked to safety. This sent bond prices sky-high, while yields bottomed out. The Dow lost just over 900 points for its worst day of 2021, and locked in its third-straight weekly loss. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged triple digits, and the S&P 500 finished deep in the red as well, while both benchmarks also turned in steep losses on the week. On the flip side, the stock market's "fear gauge," or Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) marked its highest close since Feb. 25 and best week since February 2020.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Disappointing Stocks in 2021 That Could Be Hot Buys Next Year

Amwell's Converge system could pave the way for significant gains in the telehealth sector. Alibaba has a diverse business that will benefit from improving U.S.-China relations. Are you looking for an underrated stock that could make for a good contrarian bet in the next year? Two stocks you should consider...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Stock Market Indices Picks Tiny Gains as Market Closes for Thanksgiving

There was a mixture of growth and suppression amongst various company’s stocks on Wednesday. The American stock market is closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving Holiday, and the stock market indices traded positively ahead of the national celebrations. The S&P 500 (INDEXSP: .INX) advanced 0.23% to around 4,701.46, just below a November 18 closing record high at 4,704.54. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) inked a 0.44% growth, advancing with a 70 points addition to 15,845.23. The tides were not in favor of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) as the 30-stock index slumped by a mere 0.026% to 35,804.38.
STOCKS

