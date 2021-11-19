Benchmarks Mixed as Dow Heads for Weekly, Daily Drop

Despite being shortened due to the Thanksgiving holiday, this week was still stuffed with economic data and big-name earnings reports. Before the market selloff on Friday, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) had a fairly muted week, despite hitting a record intraday high on Monday, after President Joe Biden's decision to nominate Jerome Powell as Fed Chair for a second term. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) swung to a record intraday high to start the week as well, before eventually dropping triple digits as rising bond yields weighed on the benchmark through Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) started the week off strong, with a triple-digit pop on Tuesday following upbeat IHS Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) data. However, Friday afternoon the benchmark is down over 1,000 points, with all three benchmarks now headed toward steep weekly losses, after news of a new Covid-19 variant out of South Africa.

