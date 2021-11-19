Teen Who Was Accidentally Invited to ‘Grandma’s’ Thanksgiving Is Back for ‘Year 6!’

Black and White Wall Mounted TelephoneRodnae Productions. Hey SSS. I am not writing for someone to tell if I am right or wrong, but rather I just want to see other people's point of view on the matter. I, unfortunately, got into some trouble a few years back and was sentenced to state jail for fourteen months at The Lucille Plane State Jail in Texas. I had three children at the time, so my parents and father of my kids were the guardians during my sentence. It was hard to be in jail, especially during the holidays because all l could do was think about my children and miss them. My family would send me letters, pictures, and money. I would also call home occasionally with the opportunity to speak to everyone at once. One day, about seven months into my sentence, after I received a letter during a mail call, I knew my world was ruined beyond my current situation being at rock bottom. My father had written me a letter breaking the news that my sister was pregnant with her first child and it was my boyfriend who fathered the child. She claimed to be in love with him and was set on having the child. I must have cried harder than I had ever cried in my life. I rushed to a cell block payphone to call home. My mother tried to calm me down and tried to reason with me saying that I must forgive my sister. I had no understanding. My father on the other hand sided with me, and could forcibly be heard asking my sister how could she do this to me? you can only imagine that my time had just become a little harder. With my authorization, my father picked my children up and kept them for the remainder of my time. After my release, there was nothing I felt needed to be said to either party. I had used the remainder of my time to cope and accept what I was returning home to. My sister indeed had the baby, and I in return do not communicate with her or my children's father. It has been about six years since this happened and my parents have reached out and asked me to consider participating in a family gathering that involves my sister. I have declined and told them that I will visit after the festivities when they returned home or that they were welcome to join my household in our festivities. My mother is arguing that it's time to let bygones be bygones and I disagree. I am the type to never disrespect parents but it's really starting to make me mad. How would you move forward after something like this? -#2045678.

4 DAYS AGO