MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Keith Ellison is set to announce that he will seek re-election as Minnesota’s attorney general. Ellison, a former U.S. representative and deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, will be seeking a second term after first being elected in 2018. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter are also expected to announce their endorsements for Ellison. In his first run, Ellison promised to “protect Minnesotans.” His first term has been marked by suits against pharmaceutical companies, the Trump administration and Minnesota businesses that violated COVID-19 restrictions. His most high-profile case was that of Derek Chauvin. The Attorney General’s...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO