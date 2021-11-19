ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justus Rosenberg, professor who helped artists escape Nazi Germany, dies at 100

By Vincent Acovino
NPR
 6 days ago

Audio will be available later today. For almost 60...

www.npr.org

Related
SFGate

Justus Rosenberg, Holocaust rescuer, dies at 100

"I think of my life," Justus Rosenberg once told an interviewer, "as what the French call concours de circonstances - a confluence of circumstances." Those circumstances took Rosenberg from his home in what is now the Polish city of Gdansk to Vichy France, where, at age 19, he became a courier in the storied rescue mission led by the U.S. journalist Varian Fry. Known as the American Schindler for his efforts to save European Jews during the Holocaust, Fry was credited with helping spirit 2,000 refugees out of Nazi Europe, among them prominent intellectuals, artists and writers including Hannah Arendt, Marc Chagall, Max Ernst and André Breton.
OBITUARIES
raventribune.com

Justice Rosenberg died at the age of 100

Justice Rosenberg was the last aide to freedom fighter Varian Fry. Now he is 100 years old and dead. He helped many famous people to escape from the National Socialists. From the National Socialists Donsik Expelled, Justice Rosenberg fled during World War II France. There he helped freedom fighter Varian Fry bring hundreds of people to safety. The “New York Times” reported on Thursday that Rosenberg, Fry’s last aide, had died on October 30 at the age of 100, citing his wife, Karin.
CELEBRITIES
aerotechnews.com

Patriot joined U.S. Army after fleeing Nazi Germany

World War II veteran Frank Cohn was born Aug. 2, 1925, in Breslau, Germany, the only child of Martin and Ruth Cohn. Cohn’s father owned a successful sporting goods store, so, as a youngster, Frank was part of a well-to-do, middle-class family. Then, their good fortune turned. On Jan. 30,...
MILITARY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

David Weissbrodt, longtime University of Minnesota professor who founded its Human Rights Center, dies

David Weissbrodt did not like watching violent movies. "We had this saying — they're too much like work," said Pat Schaffer, his wife of more than 50 years. As a widely published scholar of human rights law who spent his career working on behalf of victims of murder and torture, Weissbrodt was all-too familiar with real-world violence. His main interest "was doing something about it," she said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi Germany#Audio#Bard College
Ars Technica

X-rays reveal secrets of 14th-century tomb of England’s infamous Black Prince

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral can view the effigy of a 14th-century knight in full armor laid out on top of a marble tomb. It's the tomb of Edward of Woodstock, colloquially known as the Black Prince, and it's one of just six surviving large cast-metal sculptures from medieval England. Now, a team of researchers at The Courtauld Institute of Art has gotten the first glimpse inside the gilt-copper alloy effigy in 600 years, thanks to X-ray and medical imaging techniques. The researchers' findings were recently published in The Burlington Magazine.
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

The room where Roman gladiators waited to die in Britain: Holding cell is discovered in an amphitheatre in Kent where wild animals and fighters were held ahead of their fights 2,000 years ago

It was once a grand Roman amphitheatre that entertained 5,000 spectators with gladiatorial contests, wild beast hunting and the odd execution of a criminal on the Kent coast. And now archaeologists have uncovered evidence of a holding cell for those who were about to meet their fate in the ancient arena in Richborough 2,000 years ago, English Heritage has revealed.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Ancient treasure trove: Hoard of 2,500-year-old artifacts found in Swedish forest

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Scientists have revealed a collection of ancient artifacts, discovered by Swedish citizen Tomas Karlsson, which they say date back to the Bronze Age. Karlsson reported the findings to the Anglisås Administrative Board after stumbling upon them in a forested area. The findings date back approximately 2,500 years and researchers say a local animal likely unearthed them.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discover ‘Oldest’ Jewelry Ever, Shedding Light on Early Ways of Expressing Identity

Archaeologists working in the Bizmoune Cave in southwest Morocco published a surprising finding in Science Advances last week: they had discovered what is believed to be the oldest jewelry in the world. The team found 33 shell beads that they dated to between 142,000 and 150,000 years old. The beads were found between 2014 and 2018 and in the time since the team has been working to confirm a date for the artifacts through scientific analysis. The study, led by El Mehdi Sehasseh, a graduate student at the National Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage in Rabat, involved doing uranium dating and looking...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Gared O’Donnell death: Planes Mistaken for Stars singer dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer and guitarist for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, has died aged 44.News of the musician’s death was announced by his band via their Instagram page. In August last year, O’Donnell told fans he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 oesophageal cancer. In a statement and GoFundMe campaign that coincided with O’Donnell’s announcement, the band’s manager said the cancer was inoperable.O’Donnell continued to be open with fans about his illness, regularly posting updates from the band’s Instagram page.“It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother,...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

A family confronts White privilege

In the final installment of our series Teens in America, what it sounds like for the family of one 17-year-old to confront White privilege and racism. With Thanksgiving coming up this week, a lot of us might be feeling anxious about seeing relatives we may not have seen in a while, especially if we don’t always see eye to eye with them. We might be bracing for some awkward conversations or even some intense debates around politics or what we’ve been seeing on the news.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Son remembers father who spent time in Nazi German prison camp

George L., or Lee as most people knew him, was drafted in early 1943 and was trained in the Army Air Corps. On Oct. 7, 1944, he was flying aboard a B-17 42-97638-Flying Fortress. His bomber were flying lead in the low squadron. As they were dropping down near the...
MILITARY
MSNBC

“We segregate our history,” says “The 1619 Project” Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones

“We segregate our history. We teach American history and African American history as if the two aren’t intertwined,” says “The 1619 Project” Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones. “We want to treat it as an asterisk, as optional history, when it really is central to the American story.” On Tuesday, Randomhouse released “The 1619 Project: A New American Origin Story.” The expansion of the New York Times’s acclaimed “The 1619 Project” aims to provide a more complete picture of the impact of slavery in America. Nov. 20, 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT
Design Taxi

Bison Uncover Trove Of Ancient Rock Art In Canada, As The Prophecies Foretold

Back in December 2019, the Wanuskewin Heritage Park reintroduced bison to land inhabited by Canada’s First Nations people, over a century after the creature was nearly hunted into extinction. The Elders of Wahpeton Dakota had long believed the bison would bring them good luck, and as it turns out, it took less than a year for fortune to bear fruit.
ANIMALS
Variety

‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’ Review: A Telling Look at the Tramp, Onscreen and Off

“The Real Charlie Chaplin” is an alluring title for a documentary about the man who was arguably the greatest comic artist in the history of the planet. (I could be wrong in that assessment; I wasn’t around in 1230 or 5600 B.C. But I’ll stand by it.) The title suggests that we’re going to get an unvarnished look at the man behind the curtain — the brilliant and complicated human being that Charlie Chaplin was, a charmer and a scoundrel, a sweetheart and a monster, not to mention a celebrity of scandalous appetites. All of that is covered, quite ingeniously,...
MOVIES
earmilk.com

Escape with indie artist Alann8h on "Apollo 8"

Growing up, Alann8h and her four siblings split their time between her two hometowns of Bangkok, Thailand, and Whistler, Canada. Jumping between two different places, she’s always felt grounded in music. Those two different cultures have shaped her personality and her artistry. Her music thus far is characterized with steady tempos and lounge-like productions and accompanied by the strength of a guitar, piano, or double bass. On her newest EP Apollo 8, she comes into focus on the mesmerizing track “Rings of Saturn”.
MUSIC
The Independent

‘Most exciting’ Roman mosaic in a century uncovered beneath English farm

Archaeologists have hailed the discovery of a late Roman mosaic beneath a field in Rutland as the “most exciting” find of its type in the UK for a century.The artwork is the first in Britain to represent scenes from the Iliad, including the battle between the Greek hero Achilles and the Trojan prince Hector, which takes place towards the end of the epic poem.In fact, only a handful of mosaics with similar representations have been uncovered across Europe.Given how unusual the mosaic is, the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) has – on the advice of Historic England...
SCIENCE

