ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden says pardoned turkeys will get ‘boosted,’ not ‘basted’

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRxyw_0d2GB1Ga00
Biden Thanksgiving The two national Thanksgiving turkeys, Peanut Butter and Jelly, are photographed in the Rose Garden of the White House before a pardon ceremony in Washington, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys, saying that the white male birds were selected based on their “temperament, appearance and, I suspect, vaccination status.”

“Instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted today,” Biden joked.

Biden was in a jovial mood when he appeared before White House staffers and their families in the Rose Garden to pardon the Indiana turkeys, who gobbled merrily throughout the event. And while they were given a reprieve from the fate met by millions of turkeys on Thanksgiving Day, Biden said their names — Peanut Butter and Jelly — reminded him of the sandwich he often enjoys for lunch.

The pardoning comes as Biden’s agenda has seen fresh signs of life, with the president signing his $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday and the House passing an even bigger companion bill — the $2 trillion social services and climate change bill — on Friday. That bill will have to make it through the 50-50 Senate before landing on Biden’s desk.

On Friday, Biden poked fun at his recent speeches on the infrastructure bill, declaring that “turkey is infrastructure” and that “Peanut Butter and Jelly are going to help build back the butterball as we move along,” a reference to his administration’s “Build Back Better” catchphrase.

“I’ve said before, every American wants the same thing: You want to be able to look the turkey in the eye and tell them, it’s gonna be okay,” he joked.

And he said that the two birds were now “Indiana’s power couple” — with apologies to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, who are from Indiana.

This year’s turkeys spent a busy few days in Washington, appearing before the media alongside members of Indiana’s congressional delegation before retiring to a suite at the luxurious Willard Hotel.

They’ll have a comfortable new home, too. Duly pardoned, the turkeys are now heading to Purdue University’s Animal Science Research and Education Center, where they’ll spend the rest of their days in an enclosed setting with access to a shaded grassy area, according to Purdue.

The turkey pardon is traditionally an opportunity for presidents to crack jokes — often at their own expense — and usher in the holiday season.

In 2019, President Donald Trump joked about his impeachment inquiry, telling attendees that the turkeys “have already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement,” a reference to the congressman leading the investigation. And President Barack Obama riffed in 2014 about taking action “fully within my legal authority” to pardon the turkeys, a knock at Republicans who had criticized him for signing a raft of executive orders.

Presidents have pardoned turkeys since Abraham Lincoln, but President George H. W. Bush made the pardon the American tradition it is today by sparing a 50-pound bird in 1989.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Biden risks being an immediate 'lame duck' president if he doesn't reassure Dems on 2024 bid: 'The Five'

President Biden reportedly reassured political allies this week that he will indeed run for reelection in 2024, despite falling poll numbers, record inflation, an unfettered illegal immigration crisis and the prospect of another multi-trillion-dollar spending plan being passed. Biden is likely continuing to claim he is running for reelection –...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkeys#Executive Orders#Ap#Jelly#Senate#American#Transportation
HuffingtonPost

GOP Senator Decries His Party's Blockade Of Biden Nominees — While Blocking A Nominee

Sen. Jim Risch (Idaho) criticized his fellow Republican senators Saturday, saying he disagreed with their blockade on President Joe Biden’s diplomatic nominees. “I have been a critic of this since I started on the Foreign Relations Committee,” said Risch, who is the top Republican on the committee. “I was a governor. I understand you have to have a team in place in order to govern.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden escapes on Thanksgiving break -- for now

"Welcome back!" a woman shouted as President Joe Biden began his Thanksgiving break on luxury Nantucket island -- celebrating his first chance to escape from weeks of bad news. The woman yelling was one of a score of islanders braving a freezing night Tuesday to cheer Biden as his motorcade zipped from the airport through narrow lanes to the exclusive compound of billionaire family friend David Rubenstein. Nantucket, a former whaling center out in the Atlantic off Massachusetts, is not a place where Biden has to worry about being harassed by Donald Trump supporters. He is unlikely to confront QAnon conspiracy fantasists or people brandishing "Let's Go Brandon" signs -- the Republicans' viral euphemism for "Fuck Joe Biden."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
CBS News

President Biden to nominate Jerome Powell for second term as Federal Reserve chair

President Joe Biden plans to renominate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second term at the helm of the U.S. central bank, the White House announced Monday. The move amounts to an endorsement of Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession, with the Fed's monetary policy seen as helping revitalize the job market and push the stock market to record highs. Biden also said he would nominate Lael Brainard, the lone Democrat on the Fed's governing body and many progressives' pick for the chair seat, as vice chair.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Biden is telling allies he'll run in 2024 but one Democratic donor said many are just 'praying that Trump runs,' report says

President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
39K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy