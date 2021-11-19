Avrio Analytics launches Forge, an immersive, augmented reality-based emergency training system for firefighters nationwide
New Training System Utilizes Sophisticated Artificial Intelligence, Biometric Tracking and Augmented Reality to Simulate Real-World Scenarios in Realistic Digital Environments. DENVER, Colo. – Avrio Analytics, a leading provider of custom AI-powered solutions for federal, state and local government, today announced the launch of Forge, augmented reality training for firefighters. Forge provides...www.firerescue1.com
