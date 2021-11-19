ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The BBB Offers You Some Black Friday Shopping Tips

By Chuck Baker
96.5 The Rock
96.5 The Rock
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black Friday has proven over the years to be the busiest shopping day of the year and the Better Business Bureau has a few tips to make for a better shopping experience for you. It is predicted that as was the case last year, many shoppers will be looking...

965therock.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCPO

Walmart Black Friday ad: The 'official' version is here

Walmart has released its final Black Friday 2021 ad, which in Walmart-speak will be their third "Deals for Days" sale. This is the ad that in years past would be considered the "official" Black Friday ad, but in these changing times the sale is different from what most shoppers remember.
SHOPPING
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fri#Bbb#Cdc#Black Friday Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
kiss951.com

Five Smart Shopping Tips for North Carolina Black Friday Shoppers

Sometimes BlackFriday can be a little stressful. Trying to find the best deals and planning out your shopping strategy is sometimes easier than it looks. With Black Friday just three days away, Local Financial Advice is here to help you get the most out of the deals. For all you...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fresno Bee

Going shopping? Here are some tips to keep you and your wallet safe

Malls and other brick-and-mortar stores are showing signs of a bounce back. As more and more people return to in-person shopping, simple steps can help you have a safer retail experience. This video gives helpful tips from security experts to keep in mind so you can protect your wallet and...
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

These Are the Best Black Friday Sales on Tech, Luxury Fashion, Beauty and More (Updating)

The holiday shopping season is well underway, with Black Friday kicking off today — days before the official post-Thanksgiving start date. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers began offering deals in early October on tech, toys, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and many others. Unlike frenzied shopping holidays of years past, some stores are encouraging customers to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday by closing their doors Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Petco, REI and Walmart are among the retail chains that will be closed, but that likely won’t...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be collecting all of the year’s best Black...
ELECTRONICS
hometownstations.com

BBB discusses holiday shopping tips and scam prevention

The Lima Kiwanis Club heard more about holiday shopping safety tips and potential scams to look out for. The Lima branch of the Better Business Bureau spoke with the Kiwanis on Tuesday afternoon to discuss avoiding scams that pop up this time of year, like fake charities and people asking for gift cards over the phone.
LIMA, OH
redmondspokesman.com

BBB Tips: Don’t Let Shortages Spoil Your Holiday Shopping

If you’re waiting until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping, there may not be much left. Snags in the supply chain are expected to make popular gifts harder to come by this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has created shortages in essential items needed to make many of the products that typically fill holiday wish lists. Purchasing the perfect present may require some faster, proactive action.
SHOPPING
Joplin Globe

Stephanie Garland: BBB offers tips when purchasing a gift card for the holidays

As holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, you may be considering gift cards for friends or relatives who have everything or those who live far away. Gift cards are an easy solution for people who are hard to please or already have everything. And they’re everywhere — at the drugstore, supermarket, quick shop and department stores. E-gift card options make it an even easier gift, not to mention a safer one during COVID-19.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Dyson’s Black Friday 2021 sale has landed: The best deals to shop on vacuums

The countdown to Black Friday is officially on. With just one day to go, it’s time to get your shopping lists ready. During the mammoth weekend of deals, you can enjoy discounts on everything from TVs, tech and laptops to home appliances, mattresses and beauty products.What began as a one-day shopping event in the US, has expanded into a weekend-long period, ending on the following Monday, aka Cyber Monday.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowEvery year, however, the shopping bonanza gets bigger and bigger as more brands participate and greater discounts are unveiled. Much to our...
ELECTRONICS
96.5 The Rock

96.5 The Rock

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy