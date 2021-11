Ryan Blackburn recaps the 111-101 Denver Nuggets loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back. The Nuggets were down to 11 players in their rotation, and the bench struggled as a result. Bones Hyland had a down night in the midst of an ankle injury as well, leaving the Nuggets to scratch and claw with Nikola Jokiu0107 and not much else. Joker had a great game. Aaron Gordon is pretty good against Luka Donciu0107. Unfortunately, Kristaps Porzingis had a big game too which was too much for the Nuggets to handle.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO