Newton to start at QB for Panthers, Walker could still play

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Superman has returned. Whether or not Cam Newton can save the Carolina Panthers’ sinking season remains to be seen. The Panthers (4-5) announced they’ve agreed to a one-year contact with Newton, bringing him back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 — and later cut him prior to the 2020 season after losing eight straight games. The deal is worth $10 million, including $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money and a $1.5 million roster bonus, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not announce financial terms of players’ contracts.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO