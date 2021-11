The holiday season is in full effect at the Fairplex in Pomona as The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey has once again taken over the sprawling fairgrounds. While last year’s event was presented as a drive-thru due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, with restrictions more relaxed in Los Angeles County, it’s partially a walk-thru experience that wraps up with a ride on the elf-guided open-air Holly Jolly Trolley. It officially opened this week and will run from 5-10 p.m. select evenings through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO