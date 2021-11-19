More photos

The Holiday Tree Hunt has returned to the Universal Orlando Resort for the 2021 season and we’re ready to grab a map and get to work finding those trees. Maps can be purchased in most retail locations around the resort for $10. Scavenger hunts are always fun at the Universal Orlando Resort, so we’re happy to see the Holiday Tree Hunt Return. There are a few new trees this year and they seem to keep getting better and better. From spooky to retro, these decorations are sure to inspire your next Christmas tree. Take a look at all the creative designs.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO