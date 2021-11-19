ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

More photos

mesabitribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI drove by this “thing” four times in one day, but could not take...

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
whio.com

Report: 10 Cars That Hold Their Value the Most

High prices in the auto market have had the effect of extending the value of certain models, according to a new report. The report, from vehicle research site iSeeCars.com, is derived from an analysis of more than 800,000 2016 model year vehicles sold during the first eight months of 2021.
BUYING CARS
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mazda
Fox News

Chevy's biggest V8 ever costs $37,758 ... without the car!

Chevy's new monster motor has a scary price. The Chevrolet Performance 632-cubic-inch ZZ632/1000 crate engine, which is the largest and most powerful naturally aspirated engine the brand has ever built, has been listed at $37,758.82. The 10-liter engine and was designed primarily for drag racing builds, not for street use,...
BUYING CARS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bono, Mork and more: 20 iconic photos that were taken on Nov. 12

In 1979 Robin Williams gave Denver's crowd at Mile High Stadium a bit of a surprise. Each day we offer a curated collection of some of the best AP images that were captured from that date. Not all of these were prize winners, but each of them certainly tells a story.
DENVER, CO
DIY Photography

Follow these five tips to take more striking photos

Other than admiring the work of great photographers, I also love learning their “secrets.” And in this video from B&H, photographer Deanne Fitzmaurice shares five of her own. If you’re looking to improve the storytelling in your images and make them more striking and interesting, Deanne shares some of the habits that you should develop to get there.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

5 Habits That Will Help You Make More Interesting Photos

You can learn all the techniques behind the camera and in post-processing that you want, but if you are not making compelling images, all that work will not matter much. If you have been struggling a bit with creating interesting images, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you five habits that will help you create more eye-catching work.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Cars
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Winged Lethality

By Ted Grussing … I found a treasure trove of Bald Eagle shots that I forgot I have … about six years ago I quit sorting and filing newly shot images in an extensive folder system that I had established and instead I simply set up folders based on year month and date shot and [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Winged Lethality appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Light Stalking

No More Cropped Photos on Web-Based Twitter Feeds!

Twitter’s made a raft of changes to make its platform more appealing to photographers, and their latest move is just more in that vein. Now users will no longer find cropped photos in their feed when using Twitter on the web. If you’re thinking “hey didn’t they already do this?” you would be correct but, apparently, the change was never applied to the web format and now it is.
PHOTOGRAPHY
allkpop.com

MONSTA X unveils more impressive concept photos for 'No Limit'

MONSTA X has unveiled more concept photos for 'No Limit'. In this new set of teasers, the members pose individually and in groups as they exude soft charm and charisma. Winter trees and cool colors flood their overall color scheme. Previously, they also posed as riders amid rough settings. MONSTA...
PHOTOGRAPHY
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: More Character Meet and Greets are BACK in Disney World

Over the last couple of months, we’ve seen several things return to “normal” in Disney World. Buffets are back at some restaurants, we recently watched the first parade since March 2020, and almost ALL the Disney World hotels are now open. Some of the most exciting things to come back were character meet and greets in the parks. We just saw the return of MORE meet and greets — check out the photos here!
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: More Walt Disney World AR Lenses Launch Via Genie+ and Snapchat

Several new PhotoPass AR lenses have launched at Walt Disney World. These lenses are available in My Disney Experience with the purchase of Disney Genie+. Most of the lenses are available all throughout Walt Disney World, but the Timon and Expedition Everest lenses are available in specific locations (presumably at Disney’s Animal Kingdom).
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

PHOTOS: Starbucks Just Dropped Even MORE 50th Anniversary Items in Disney World

We’re spotting all kinds of new merchandise in Disney World these days!. There’s everything from 50th Anniversary collections to holiday products, all on top of the regular merchandise that we typically get. And Starbucks is getting in on all the trends!. quite a few Starbucks tumblers in the parks recently,...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Holiday Tree Hunt Returns to Universal Orlando Resort with Spooky, Retro, and More New Christmas Trees

The Holiday Tree Hunt has returned to the Universal Orlando Resort for the 2021 season and we’re ready to grab a map and get to work finding those trees. Maps can be purchased in most retail locations around the resort for $10. Scavenger hunts are always fun at the Universal Orlando Resort, so we’re happy to see the Holiday Tree Hunt Return. There are a few new trees this year and they seem to keep getting better and better. From spooky to retro, these decorations are sure to inspire your next Christmas tree. Take a look at all the creative designs.
ORLANDO, FL
mesabitribune.com

AEOA ‘Share the Warmth’ Kids Boot Event set Monday

VIRGINIA — While freezing winter temperatures keep many adults indoors, children want to play outside. While all the giggles, laughter and smiles are wonderful to see; frostbite is a major concern. According to MN Dept. of Health, “Frostbite is a type of injury caused by freezing. It leads to a...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy