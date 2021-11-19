WATCH: SWAT Teams Storms Apartment, Rescues Woman Being Held At Gunpoint

The Los Angeles Police Department released a dramatic video capturing the moment a SWAT team stormed into an apartment and rescued a woman who was being held at gunpoint .

The incident occurred on October 8, when Rudy Anderson , 45, entered the woman's apartment, took her hostage, and barricaded himself inside. Anderson was being chased by police and was wanted for allegedly shooting a teenage boy , attempting to carjack a woman, and trying to steal a bicycle.

Bystanders watched in horror from the street as Anderson could be seen in the window holding the woman and pointing a gun at her head. That's when the decision was made the send a SWAT team into the apartment to rescue the woman. Anderson briefly released the woman but grabbed her again as the SWAT team broke down the door.

"During the standoff, Anderson moved the hostage to a window overlooking the street and was observed pointing a handgun at her head," LAPD Spokesman Capt. Stacy Spell said. "SWAT officers immediately forced entry into the apartment, and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

Officers engaged Anderson and killed him, while the woman managed to escape unharmed.

The LAPD released multiple videos gathered during the investigation, including the body camera footage of the SWAT officers. Officials said the shooting remains under investigation.