ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

New this week: 'Becoming Cousteau,' Gaga and Tony Bennett

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Stephen Karam adapts his Tony-winning play “The Humans,” about three generations gathering in a prewar New York apartment for Thanksgiving, into a feature debuting on Showtime and in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 24. But be warned, this is not your traditional Thanksgiving fare aside from the general dysfunction. With shades of horror and existential dread “The Humans” is, as Karam has described it, a “kind of family thriller.” The cast includes Richard Jenkins Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, June Squibb and Jayne Houdyshell, who is reprising her Tony-winning role.

— The acclaimed documentary “Becoming Cousteau” finally makes it to Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The film takes an inside look at the life of Jacques-Yves Cousteau, the underwater adventurer, explorer and author who became a devoted environmentalist. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, “Becoming Costeau,” is, as the AP’s Jake Coyle writes, “A defining documentary portrait of the French oceanographer — the real-life Steve Zissou — as a fish only truly content below the surface.”

Nicolas Cage playing a truffle forager who is on a mission to save his beloved truffle pig from violent assailants sounds a bit like a parody. So it may come as a surprise that not only is “Pig” real, and serious, it is also one of the year’s best reviewed films. And, it’ll be available to stream on Hulu starting Nov. 26. In the Los Angeles Times review of writer-director Michael Sarnoski’s debut, critic Noel Murray writes that, “though its plot follows the same rough outline of a ‘John Wick’-style shoot-em-up, ‘Pig’ is actually a quiet and often melancholy meditation on loss, anchored by a character who wishes he could shake free of the person he used to be.”

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

Deep Purple have been covered plenty of times so it's only natural that they turn the tables with “Turning to Crime,” their first-ever covers album. The band take on Huey “Piano” Smith’s “Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu” and Ray Charles and Quincy Jones’ exuberant “Let the Good Times Roll.” Elsewhere, the band tackles Bob Dylan’s “Watching the River Flow” and Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels “Jenny Takes a Ride!” The album is out Friday, Nov. 26, and fans can check out the video for the cover of Fleetwood Mac's “Oh Well." The album finds the band in a well, purple, patch following the release just over a years ago of their 21st studio album, “Whoosh!”

— The latest box set chronicling David Bowie's career from 1969 to the 21st century is out Friday, Nov. 26. “David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)” is an 11-CD box, 18-piece vinyl set and standard digital download box set. The collection is named after the penultimate track from the “Hours” album. The set contains some of Bowie’s most underrated and experimental material, including the albums “Black Tie White Noise,” “The Buddha of Suburbia,” “1. Outside,” “Earthing” and “Hours.” Bowie fanatics will also want to check out the legendary previously unreleased album, “Toy.”

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— The intense focus on Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death ultimately drew attention to the unequal treatment given to missing people of color as compared to whites. It’s a fight that sisters-in-law Derrica and Natalie Wilson know well, as detailed in “Black and Missing,” a four-part documentary series debuting 8 p.m. EST Tuesday, Nov. 23, on HBO and HBO Max. The Wilsons created the grassroots Black and Missing Foundation to raise community and media awareness and boost police resources. Emmy-winners Soledad O’Brien and Geeta Gandbhir are among the docuseries’ makers.

— Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn top the cast of National Geographic’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” a dramatization of the deadly 2001 bacterial attacks. Described as a “scientific thriller,” the six-part series tracks FBI agents and scientists as they hunt for the source of tainted letters sent to targets in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York. Enrico Colantoni plays New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, with Harry Hamlin as news anchor Tom Brokaw. The limited series, part of “The Hot Zone” anthology, airs at 9 p.m. EST on three consecutive nights beginning Sunday, Nov. 28.

Tony Bennett Lady Gaga and the Great American Songbook are the stars of a CBS special showcasing the friends on duets and solos. “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga,” airing 8 p.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 28, was taped at a pair of Radio City Music Hall shows last August. The New York concerts, which marked Bennett’s 95th birthday, were held shortly before he announced he was retiring from performing. Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that the famed singer was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Lady Gaga reveals why Tony Bennett ‘dislikes’ Martin Scorsese movies

Tony Bennett and Martin Scorsese may both be Italian-American icons, but the former isn’t a fan of the latter’s work — or so says Lady Gaga. The singer made the claim in Los Angeles Thursday night, following a preview screening of her upcoming movie “House of Gucci.”. In the highly...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Pop royalty join jazzman Jon Batiste atop Grammy nominations

Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are leading a splashy class of pop stalwarts and newbies nominated for this year's Grammy awards. Grammy darling Eilish is in the running for seven, as is Olivia Rodrigo, a former Disney channel actress who exploded onto the pop scene this year with her breakout "drivers license."
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Perform “Anything Goes” on Colbert

Lady Gaga stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, sharing a performance with Tony Bennett from their two-night run at Radio City Music Hall earlier this year. The pair performed “Anything Goes” from Love for Sale, the new Cole Porter covers album. Gaga also sat with Stephen Colbert for an extended interview, discussing the album and her role in House of Gucci and also breaking out into an impromptu performance of “Anything Goes.” Check it all out below.
CELEBRITIES
dapsmagic.com

Becoming Cousteau to Stream on Disney+ on November 24

BURBANK, Calif. (November 17, 2021) — Disney+ announced today that “Becoming Cousteau,” the acclaimed National Geographic Documentary Film on the iconic French explorer from Academy Award®-nominated director Liz Garbus, Academy Award®-winning producer Dan Cogan, producer Mridu Chandra, and Story Syndicate, will premiere on the service exclusively Wednesday, November 24th. The...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IndieWire

Meet the Documentary Masterminds Behind Non-Fiction Hits ‘Becoming Cousteau,’ ‘Fauci,’ and More

When two veteran New York filmmakers — married producer-financier Dan Cogan and producer-director Liz Garbus — launched Story Syndicate in 2019, Cogan transitioned from daily management of Impact Partners (Oscar-winning “Icarus” and “The Cove”) to join forces with Garbus (Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated “What Happened Miss Simone?”) with one big idea in mind: to create a Brooklyn headquarters for multiple filmmakers to create documentary series, features, shorts, and podcasts. In doing so, the duo anticipated a burgeoning market for non-fiction. They saw that documentaries had evolved beyond cinéma vérité to more structured and entertaining narratives as HBO, A&E, Netflix, Showtime, Apple, Amazon,...
MOVIES
Newsbug.info

Commentary: Reasons to be thankful: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Tom Brady and more

This Thanksgiving, what can we possibly have to be grateful for in a year marked by forest fires of unprecedented size and destructiveness in the West; a pandemic that has killed over 770,000 Americans; and an attack on the Capitol in Washington by a violent mob intent on overturning our democratic election?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
David Bowie
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Richard Jenkins
Person
Natalie Wilson
Person
Jayne Houdyshell
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Enrico Colantoni
Person
Liz Garbus
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Tony Bennett
Billboard

Lady Gaga Reacts to 2022 Grammy Nominations With Tony Bennett: ‘I Just Keep Crying’

"I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not?" The Recording Academy released the 2022 Grammy nominations on Tuesday (Nov. 23), and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett‘s collaborative jazz album Love for Sale secured a total of six nods, including five each for Bennett and Gaga and one for best engineered album, non-classical.
MUSIC
The Independent

Grammy facts: Blurred genre lines and a retiree revolution

With new rules in place this year and a promise to regain trust among its members, the Recording Academy released its nominations on Tuesday for its 64th Grammy Awards. Here are some facts about this year's nominees:A RETIREE REVOLUTION:Certainly pop music tends to cater to young teens, but this year's record of the year category nominees range from ages 95 to 18, with names that multi-generational families will all recognize. Tony Bennett the oldest of the bunch and packing 18 Grammy wins under his belt, is nominated with Lady Gaga for their version of “I Get a Kick Out...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Showtime#Academy Award#Ap#French#Hulu#The Los Angeles Times
Cleveland.com

‘One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’ tops this week’s streaming concerts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Back in September, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga performed two special concerts at New York’s Radio City Music Hall to launch their second joint album, “Love For Sale” -- and to exit Bennett, who has Alzheimer’s disease, gracefully from the stage. The shows were filmed and edited to air as “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, on CBS (and possibly later depending on the day’s NFL games). The album, meanwhile, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, giving Bennett the record for the longest span between Top 10 albums (59 years) for any living artist and made him the oldest person, at 95 years and 60 days, to release an album of new material.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Lady Gaga says she’s heartbroken for Tony Bennett over Alzheimer’s

Lady Gaga has praised her collaborator and friend Tony Bennett following the release of their new album, Love for Sale. Appearing on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio Breakfast Show, the House of Gucci star discussed the legendary crooner’s ongoing struggles with Alzheimer’s disease.“He’s one of my most favourite people on the whole planet,” she said. “I can’t tell you how much I learnt from him, and what it’s like to sing with a legend for so many years – I’ve sung with him for almost 10 years. And it’s heartbreaking to watch what he’s going through with Alzheimer’s.”Gaga urged anyone...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

14 Things to Watch Next Week: Gaga & Bennett, the Return of Nash Bridges and Annie Live!

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of November 26 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Tony Bennett’s Alzheimer’s Is Forgotten in His Amazing CBS Special with Lady Gaga

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. In Dementia Reimagined, psychiatrist and bioethicist Tia Powell lays bare the woefully inadequate state of care for the millions of people living today with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Many are shuttled callously through the healthcare system, resulting in needless agony, confusion and pain. Their caregivers, usually family, have their lives upended and savings drained and are more likely than their peers to suffer from depression and other illnesses.
CELEBRITIES
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,’ ‘Becoming Cousteau,’ ‘Encanto,’ ‘House of Gucci’ and ‘Hawkeye’

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first film’s release, TBS and Cartoon Network present “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,” the ultimate Harry Potter trivia competition. Academy Award winner Helen Mirren hosts as two new teams of Harry Potter super-fans put their extensive knowledge of the films, books and beyond to the test each week. The first episode of the four-part series premieres Sunday on TBS.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

351K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy