ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A most wanted US fugitive found dead in South Carolina home

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

One of the most wanted fugitives in the United States apparently died about four months ago in a South Carolina home nearly 16 years after he was first wanted in San Diego for sexually assaulting children, investigators said.

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, died of natural causes in July, but his body wasn't found until Nov. 6 when someone asked deputies to check on a neighbor who hadn't been seen in a while, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said.

McLean has been on the U.S. Marshals Service's 15 Most Wanted list since 2006, a year after the San Diego Sheriff’s Department issued arrest warrants for sexual assaults on a child and determined he was a high risk to continue attacking girls.

One girl was assaulted more than 100 times before she turned 13, marshals said in a statement.

McLean had been living in South Carolina for 15 years and was going by the name of James Fitzgerald, marshals said.

“The discovery of Frederick McLean’s body marks an end to the manhunt, but the investigation continues,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said.

Investigators are now trying to determine if anyone helped McLean avoid being found by police. They have determined he used several other aliases and also lived in Anderson South Carolina, and Poughkeepsie, New York

“Because of his alleged crimes, we are concerned there may be other victims out there,” said U.S. Marshal Steve Stafford of the Southern District of California.

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountytoday.net

Most Wanted Fugitive From California Found Deceased after 16 Years on the Run

Washington D.C. – On Nov. 6, a concerned neighbor conducted a welfare check on an elderly man not seen in weeks. At the home, located in the 200 block of Jennifer Lane, Seneca, South Carolina, the neighbor made the grisly discovery of a decomposing body and called authorities. During the death investigation, authorities made their own discovery – the dead man was 15 Most Wanted fugitive Frederick Cecil McLean who had been on the run for more than 16 years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
South Carolina State
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab Fugitive In Fatal South Jersey Shooting

U.S. Marshals helped arrested a 29-year-old fugitive in a fatal shooting in South Jersey.Brandon Dennis of Vineland was captured on Friday in connection with the Oct. 23 death of Patrick Trotter of Penns Grove, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. Dennis was charged with murder, …
MILLVILLE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Davis
CBS Philly

15-Year-Old Girl Shot When Gunmen Fire At Least 40 Shots At Vehicle In South Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot in a small SUV that was sprayed with bullets Thanksgiving night in South Philadelphia. Police say at least 40 shots were fired at the vehicle, which had all females inside. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Kater Street in South Philadelphia. That’s near the Magic Gardens, a popular tourist destination. The teen was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police also say a child under 10 years old was in the car at the time of the shooting. The car full of people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Most Wanted#U S Marshals
uticaphoenix.net

Body of fugitive missing for 16 years found in South

The decomposing body of a fugitive wanted for alleged sexual assault of a child was found in South Carolina, where he had been living for more than a dozen years under an alias, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Frederick McLean, 70, was placed on the “15 Most Wanted” list...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

California fugitive Frederick McLean's decomposing body found in South Carolina home after 16 years on the run

The U.S. Marshals Service found fugitive Frederick McLean's decomposing body in a South Carolina home on Nov. 6 after the criminal had been on the run for 16 years. A neighbor had conducted a welfare check on the 70-year-old man who had been living under the name James Fitzgerald and discovered his body inside his home in Seneca, South Carolina, before contacting authorities, U.S. Marshals said Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Somerset murders: Couple found dead inside house with children asleep upstairs

A married couple are believed to have been stabbed to death while their children slept upstairs at their home in Somerset.Stephen Chapple, 36, and Jennifer Chapple, 33, were found with serious injuries in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, on Sunday evening and later pronounced dead at the scene.Their children, aged five and six, were found asleep upstairs by police officers and are now being looked after by family members.A post-mortem examination has confirmed Ms Chapple died from multiple stab wounds. The post-mortem examination to determine Mr Chapple’s cause of death is ongoing.Two men, aged 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

351K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy