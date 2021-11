The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has added new codes to its 2022 Physician Fee Schedule that will enable care providers to be reimbursed for more home-based services. Health systems are looking at remote patient monitoring as an emerging piece of the care delivery puzzle, but they need help embracing the strategy. Recent moves by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to improve coverage are a step in the right direction, but experts say the effort is still very much a work in progress.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO