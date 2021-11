On Friday morning, the House approved President Biden's $1.7 trillion social spending plan, in a 220 to 213 vote, largely along party lines. "This bill is monumental. It's historic. It's transformative. It's bigger than anything we've ever done," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. The bill moves to the Senate, where it is expected to be reduced in size and could pass under reconciliation. If changes are made, the legislation would go back to the House.

