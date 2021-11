The Palisades Interstate Park in Bergen County has so much to see, it can’t be done in one day. The 2,500-acre park nestles mostly along the Hudson River, and boasts over 30 miles of trails. (Which include woods, cliffs, and shorelines.) The park’s most distinguished attraction is also the latest entry in The Best NJ Hiking Trails: State Line Lookout in Alpine.

